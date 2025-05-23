Tom Brady could be coming out of retirement, and Trump may be the reason: Report

Tom Brady reportedly may be set to come out of retirement, but it won't be until 2028, when he is 50 years old.

Brady retired from the NFL in 2022 and has since become a broadcaster as well as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. According to insider reports detailed by the Daily Mail, his playing days may not be over. Brady may be set to couple his stint in the broadcast booth with a return to the field, via a plan mapped out well in advance.

'Nobody should ever tell Tom he can't do something, and what a story this would be.'

Brady reportedly wants to make a run at Olympic gold when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles in 2028, and he would do it as quarterback of the Team USA flag football team.

NFL owners recently voted to allow their players to play in the flag football event, which came with the condition that the Olympic rosters are only allowed to have one NFL player from each team. Conceivably, while Canadian or Samoan players could fill up other squads, Team USA's 10-man roster could consist of only NFL stars.

However, Brady would not count as one of those active NFL stars.

RELATED: Trump goes No. 1 in US Politician Draft, vows 4 titles

Tom Brady and Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2006. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

"He wants a gold medal. And what better way to remain the GOAT [greatest of all time] and return to the sport he loves, by helping his country win gold," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"He knows he would be able to help and excel in that environment, and since his life is very much scheduled and has a tight regimen, so many things could fall into place for him around that time," the source added.

Of course, Brady would have President Donald Trump to thank for the Olympics taking place so close to home in Los Angeles.

Trump has long been credited with, and taken credit for, fighting during his first term in 2017 for the games to take place in L.A. The president famously battled with France for the hosting gig and posted on Twitter in July 2017 that he was hard at work securing the bid. According to Newsweek at the time, France was the front-runner to host, but Trump made it a national priority to win over the International Olympic Committee.

The short trip and advance notice would allegedly be big factors in Brady's decision to compete, as the quarterback is a San Mateo, California, native.

"With the Olympics being in L.A., he wouldn't have to travel far. And it would culminate in one of the best birthdays ever," the same inside source told the Daily Mail.

RELATED: Tom Brady reveals how his NFL career destroyed his throwing hand — says his palm was 'ripped open'

Tom Brady and Donald Trump at Floyd Mayweather vs. Arturo Gatti, June 25, 2005. Photo by Donna Connor/WireImage

Not only would Brady's 51st birthday come shortly after the closing ceremony of the Olympics on July 30, 2028, but he would also be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at this time. This would make for a remarkable summer for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Tom Brady is the greatest competitor in the history of American sports. His hard work, determination, and achievements are unparalleled," Plymouth County Commissioner Jared L. Valanzola (R) told Blaze News.

The Massachusetts politician said he had "no doubt" that Brady could lead the USA flag team to gold.

"There is nothing I'm more excited about than the prospect of watching Tom Brady compete in the Olympics," Valanzola added. "I love Tom Brady."



Not all of those involved were necessarily excited, though. Darrell Doucette, Team USA's current quarterback, told the Guardian that NFL players should have to try out for the flag teams.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have both expressed interest in playing in the Olympics as well.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!