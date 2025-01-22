Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he skipped the Trump inauguration to watch game tape — then he lost by 40

NBA coach Steve Kerr said he didn't bother to watch any of President Donald Trump's inauguration and instead focused on preparation for a game against the Boston Celtics.

Kerr, a longtime Trump critic and coach of the Golden State Warriors, gave a typical reaction in that he joked about the president while still offering criticism.

The former player was asked about the day of ceremonies and what he thought of the incoming administration on Inauguration Day, if anything.

"I don't know. I didn't watch the inauguration," Kerr replied. "I chose to watch Celtics tape."

The room erupted into laughter, but it is actually quite reasonable for the coach to be focused on his job, especially when his team is performing well below its standards.

A reporter asked a follow-up, saying, "In light of that, just a thought of what this day means to you —"

Kerr cut the reporter off and immediately chose to take a dig at the incoming president by completely ignoring the significance of the inauguration and instead focusing on Martin Luther King Day.

"I always love playing on MLK Day," the coach stated. "It's a very significant day for all Americans. And I think the NBA has really kind of adopted it as part of our culture, and I'm very proud of that."

Kerr concluded that it was a "very meaningful day for everyone, for sure," seemingly in reference to MLK Day, not the inauguration.

Unfortunately, Kerr's studying in no way helped his Warriors, as they were promptly stomped by the Celtics in their 5 p.m. showdown.

Star Steph Curry was one of just two Warriors players to score in double digits in a horrendous 40-point loss, 125-85.

'I believe in democracy.'

Kerr and Curry are staunch Democrats and strongly endorsed Kamala Harris for president in the summer before the election.

After Trump won, Kerr made a series of sarcastic remarks meant to poke fun at the president and what he thought of the 2020 election results.

"I'm just thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time. Last time, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people, and then voted six times, that was unfortunate," Kerr joked.

As typical of him though, the coach did express sentiments that Trump would do well.

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well."

Kerr also expressed sympathy for Trump after his attempted assassination in July but immediately called for gun control.

