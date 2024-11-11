Why white women abandoned Kamala Harris while black women remained loyal to the Democratic Party’s child-sacrifice cult

The Democrats know why Kamala Harris lost the presidential election in such decisive fashion to Donald Trump. They just don’t want to tell their most reliable and passionate voting bloc — black women.

So the Democrats are playing a game of misdirection and deflection. They’re lying in public.

Americans believe in free speech and reject government-backed racial discrimination.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blamed President Joe Biden for not exiting the race soon enough. Strategist James Carville blamed Kamala Harris for failing to answer a simple question on "The View" about how she would be different from her predecessor and boss. MSNBC host Joy Reid blamed white and Latino women for being jealous of black women. Reid’s colleague Rachel Maddow pointed her finger at voter suppression. CNN contributors David Axelrod and Van Jones blamed racism and sexism.

Countless other Democrats politely argued that Harris was a bad candidate.

It’s all a lie designed to avoid telling black women that their political party of choice is a satanic cult built on racist bullying and child sacrifice.

Tuesday’s election was a long-overdue repudiation of the Democrats’ 60-year strategy of framing whiteness as inherently evil and abortion as inherently good.

Democrats abandoned biblical morality in the 1960s, the American working class in the 1990s, defense of constitutional freedoms in the 2000s, and new ideas after the passing of the Affordable Care Act.

The Democratic Party has been reduced to a brand. By aggressively smearing all non-Democrats as anti-black bigots, the party of donkeys offers its supporters racial reputation protection. That’s pretty much it. Beyond the “right” to murder a baby in the womb, reputation insurance is the Democrats' lone sales pitch in the post-Obama era.

Name the idea that defined Kamala Harris’ campaign. I’ll wait. Take your time. There isn’t one. She ran on the exact same idea that President Biden and Hillary Clinton ran on in 2016 and 2020.

The idea is: “I’m not Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is a racist.”

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, rebranding it as X, and corralling the rigged algorithms that unfairly framed conservative and evangelical thought as racist disrupted the Democrat business model. Musk offered a superior form of reputation protection.

He turned X into a wholesale store for free speech. He allowed conservatives and evangelicals to defend themselves, an act that was punished under Jack Dorsey’s rulership of Twitter.

Now no one has to pretend that Derek Chauvin played a bigger role in George Floyd’s death than the massive amount of fentanyl Floyd swallowed. Or pretend Michael Brown was shot down with his hands up while helping an old lady cross the street. On X, the media and celebrities are openly ridiculed for suggesting police are randomly and indiscriminately killing black men over speeding tickets.

Truth-tellers are free to call bulls**t.

And that’s what happened to Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

Thanks to Musk — and the COVID scamdemic — people abandoned their fear of being labeled racist, misogynistic, conspiracy theorists, homophobic, and transphobic. Disabused of fear, voters leaned into their convictions and values. Americans believe in free speech and reject government-backed racial discrimination.

DEI and its enforcer – censorship – were on the ballot. We voted them down.

During this election cycle, America’s ridiculous fixation on “making history” and “breaking glass ceilings” dissipated. Instead, we reckoned with the negative consequences and ramifications of Barack Obama’s history-making presidency. We thought eight years of Barack and Michelle would improve race relations. It had the reverse effect. Obama has revealed himself to be no different from Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and Ben Crump. The former president amplified racial idolatry and weaponized it to usher in the LGBTQIA+ Alphabet Mafia agenda.

The Democrats need a new trick, not a new candidate.

White women voted for Trump because they have grown tired of co-signing the repugnant Democrat narrative that the sons they birth, nurture, and develop are mentally defective and inferior by skin color. They prioritize their own children above the right to use abortion as a contraceptive. They finally figured out that the argument that all white men are racist and evil and must be reprogrammed applies to their children. They’ve watched their kids befriend, date, marry, idolize, and socialize with black people and wondered what more they can do to disprove an outdated narrative. They stomached affirmative action standards that disadvantage their offspring. They’ve worked for black bosses. They voted for Barack Hussein Obama.

Their reward for embracing left-wing tolerance and inclusion is accepting that their lack of melanin makes them evil. It’s not much of a reward.

It’s amazing and dumbfounding that black elites and their worshippers can’t recognize what motivated white women and men. It’s the exact fuel that powered the civil rights movement. No one wants to be a second-class citizen in America based on skin color.

The black puppets of the Democratic Party sit on cable news shows and cheer on illegal immigrants marching across our border. While living in predominantly white neighborhoods, black elites celebrate the “browning” of America and the end of so-called white supremacy. They’re shocked that legal Latino citizens voted for Donald Trump. Democrats can’t believe their racial idolatry mass psychosis failed to produce the same election results as the COVID pandemic.

Why can’t they see it?

Because the Democratic Party is secular. Secularism and secular people are unwise. They’re book-smart. They lack discernment and common sense. Their overreliance on “science” renders them foolish and blind. On MSNBC last week Joy Reid commented on Kamala Harris’ ability to attract secular voters. It’s the one demographic in which Harris outperformed President Biden: non-believers, particularly non-believers in Jesus Christ. Her push for child sacrifice through abortion netted her gains with people hostile to Christianity.

Unbeknownst to the experts, the Democratic Party’s hostility to religious values has sparked a religious awakening. The attack on children — abortion, transgenderism, drag queens at schools — has made self-aware Americans rediscover the value in Christian culture.

Calling white people racist has lost its power of persuasion. Calling black conservatives sellouts, Uncle Toms, and coons has lost its power of persuasion.

Someone needs to break the news to black women, the puppets of the Democratic Party, the women who have convinced themselves that child-murder, anti-white racism, and LGBTQIA+ affirmation are the keys to saving America and justifiable actions within Christianity.

They’re not saving America. They’re the descendants of the same group of women who died in the jungle with Jim Jones in a similar, hostile-to-Christianity cult.