Wife of NBA star Stephen Curry forced to permanently close her California store over 'safety' concerns

The wife of NBA star Stephen Curry announced this week that she would be forced to permanently close her retail store in California over safety concerns.

Ayesha Curry is the owner of Sweet July — a retail space in Oakland that is part coffee shop, part home goods store, and part bookstore.

Sweet July has promoted several messages spotlighting progressive ideals.

Just four years after Sweet July opened, the store will now shut down due to safety issues.

"In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the diﬃcult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland," the official Instagram account for the retail store stated on Monday.

"We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you," the announcement added. "While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share."

The brand proclaimed that Uptown Oakland is "where we call home."

Sweet July did not specify what safety threats the store encountered.

The business is set to permanently shutter its doors on Feb. 9.

Sweet July stressed on its website, "And when it comes to the products, we believe the stories behind the makers are as important as the products they sell, which is why we've tirelessly researched and tested the best premium products from black-owned companies, as well as Bay Area makers, and curated them for you all under one roof."

The home goods seller publishes a magazine with articles titled: "The Boy Is (Still) Mine: Honoring My Queer Motherhood Journey," "For Reem Assil, Food Is a Tool for Palestinian Liberation," and "Rooted in Love: Can We Decide Who Makes Up Our Family Tree?"

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are devout liberal Democrats.

The couple, along with their children, appeared in a video endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020.

Stephen was featured in a video shown at the 2024 Democratic National Convention endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Sweet July is already the second business that the wife of the Golden State Warriors star basketball player closed in 2025.

Restaurant co-owners — Ayesha Curry and chef Michael Mina — closed down their International Smoke barbecue restaurant located at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas last month.

There have been multiple Oakland businesses that have closed due to overwhelming crime.

In March, a Taco Bell location in Oakland closed after criminals regularly robbed the fast-food restaurant and its customers.

As Blaze News reported last February, Denny's permanently closed its only restaurant location in Oakland after 54 years in business due to safety concerns.

In September 2023, Target shut down several stories in crime-ridden Democratic-run locations, including three stores in the San Francisco Bay area.

