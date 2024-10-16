Former NFL linebacker literally farts in response to ridiculous media question about Trump

Former NFL linebacker Will Compton posted a video uniquely expressing his disdain for a question he received from the Washington Post following an interview with former President Donald Trump.

Compton, along with fellow ex-NFL player Taylor Lewan, recently spoke to Trump on their podcast, "Bussin' with the Boys."

As expected, the hosts asked Trump about his passion for sports, and the politician revealed he briefly played football but ended up not being a big fan.

"I played football, too. I didn't particularly like it. ... I didn't like it. I played tight end," Trump began.

"I could catch the ball good, but I didn't particularly like having some guy that was lifting weights all day long and came from a bad neighborhood ... and he sees me," Trump laughed.

Compton and Lewan chuckled at Trump's remarks, and that laughter then became the focal point of a request for comment from the Washington Post.

'Articulate, well thought out, [and] insightful.'

Compton revealed in subsequent post on X that he received an email from the outlet with the direct question, "What is amusing about Trump's remark?"

The unnamed Washington Post reporter specifically quoted Trump's comments and claimed the remarks had received "a lot of attention online."

"We knew that there'd be a reaction," Compton said in the video on his X account. "We are getting our first media encounter."

"Their question is: Why did we find that amusing?" Compton explained.

"You already know what they want to do with this thing," he continued. "You know what kind of picture they want to paint, you know what kind of box they want to put us in. You know their vision for this entire question."

The ex-NFL player joked that Trump's remarks were actually an admittance that he isn't tough enough to play football against a player like himself and that Trump would likely get his vertebrae compressed by a "middle linebacker." Compton played linebacker.

"I'll publicly tell you guys my comment. So Washington Post, here's my comment about why I thought it was amusing."

Compton then positioned his phone underneath his crossed legs and farted into the camera.

In an additional statement directed at the Washington Post, the 35-year-old asked the outlet to "please cover my response when you write the article."



Fans jokingly thanked Compton for "clearing things up" and said he was "articulate, well thought out, [and] insightful."

As for Trump, he noted on the podcast that hard hits contributed to his decision not to play football.

"They were tackling hard, and I had a quarterback without much of an arm," he laughed. "This wasn't high-quality football."



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

