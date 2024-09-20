WNBA owner calls Caitlin Clark fans 'racist' and 'sexist' — claims 'bots' and 'stans' are part of 'sinister' online presence

Former WNBA star Renee Montgomery ranted about the fan base of current star Caitlin Clark, saying her most dedicated supporters send death threats and racist comments to other players.

Montgomery was a two-time WNBA champion and has since become a part owner of the Atlanta Dream franchise. The executive took to her "Montgomery & Company" podcast to launch an attack on Clark's "stan" fanbase.

Montgomery first claimed that there was a prevalence of "bots" and "faux fans" within Clark's online followers, which she doubted even watch Clark's Indiana Fever basketball games.

'I'm speaking on a particular group that is motivated by hate and destruction.'

"The Caitlin Clark stans have taken on a life of their own. ... This whole PSA right now, it doesn't apply to regular Caitlin basketball fans," she began.

"I'm speaking on a particular group that is motivated by hate and destruction," Montgomery said in a clip she posted to X. "If that's not you, then this is not about you. ... It doesn't even seem like it's about Caitlin with the stans ... they're just on social media ready to fight."

The owner tried to make a clear separation between the average WNBA fan, which included herself, and what she felt was a group of hardcore fans who go the extra mile to create disturbing content.

"Y'all not like us, they not like us. OK? So please don't confuse me saying 'motivated by hate' by meaning hating on a team the way a normal diehard fan would," she continued.

"Diehard Falcons fan can hate the Saints but they would be going a little bit too far if they created nude AI pictures of Saints players and then sent them to Saints players' families. That's what Caitlin stans have done to Angel Reese," Montgomery claimed. She then brought Boston Celtics fans into the mix saying they have "definitely gone too far" with their "racist treatment of players."

Montgomery went on to say Clark's fans have sent death threats to other players, as well.

"It's not OK!" she exclaimed.



The former player presented her opinions in a jovial tone but continued to take shots at Clark's dedicated supporters:

"I like when our fans are so engaged and so passionate that they just don't like the other team. But being racist, sexist, and violent with your words — come on now, what are we doing? ... That's not acceptable."



Several fans replied by saying fellow WNBA star Angel Reese has similarly rabid fans.

A fan account for Clark also said that Montgomery's comments were "irresponsible rhetoric" for a team owner to be putting out.

This is incredibly irresponsible rhetoric coming from a TEAM OWNER



Comparing the CC fan base to dogs in the twitter caption



Saying "Y'all not like us, they not like us"



I agree with your central thesis - racism, sexism, misogyny, death threats have no place in fandom…

— CC Report (@cc22report) September 17, 2024

"Something sinister is happening online with Caitlin's fanbase," Montgomery concluded.

She added that while she thinks there is "a lot of racism" when it comes to Clark's fans, she didn't think the player supports it.



