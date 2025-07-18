A Thousand Words

Four years ago, I was introduced to this family. What struck me the most is that Hope and Justin Schneir truly cared so much about my life even though they barely knew me. They have a gift of making people feel welcomed, known, seen, and cared for. We have remained close friends and for a few months I lived on their property. Their music is fantastic. They know how to throw a good party. They love Jesus. Their children are a riot. Having only one sibling, who passed away in my early twenties--being almost "adopted" by this family has been incredibly healing. Thank you, Hope and Justin. For our friendship and for all the love you pour into so many people that come to your door.

Hope and Justin savor the first stirrings of sunset. Martin Jernberg

Answering the horizon's call begins with a single leap. Martin Jernberg





Breaking bread--no table needed Martin Jernberg





Guitar now, banjo later Martin Jernberg

A handmade crucifix graces the wall Martin Jernberg

The kids catch lightning in a bottle. Martin Jernberg



