Breaking

This is the report of the week

Of the year

Of the century





Where nothing ever happened

And decades of nothing happened

And we didn’t heal

Or learn





We just got bored

With being bored

we made do

Made do





And all the suffering happened

To someone that wasn’t us

And we felt empty





I mean empathy

For those poor

Poor people





With such vivid

Sexy lives





We felt bad for them

That they would

Never be bored









And never rot





The Pirate

I live on a houseboat

With a beautiful woman that hates my guts





I drink screwdrivers for breakfast

And catfish for lunch

And by dinner i’m too drunk to eat





Solid white clouds float over me

like continents in the sky

Wind turbines dot the horizon





I can feel it all slipping by me

Done in like the dehumidifier





It’s bad news

In some circles I mix

Sunny D with Fresh Squeezed





The tan on my arm is getting deeper





the cigarette butts in the ashtray

Will never make it to shore





It’s been summer for 10 years now

I don’t feel calm

Like one should





I feel left

I wish I had my woman

With no face





She wouldn’t

eat much

Because she had no mouth





She wouldn’t

see much

Because she had no eyes





And she wouldn’t say much

Cause there wouldn’t be much to say





Sex with her would be okay





I would miss her eyes

& her whisper





The Horse That Couldn’t be Alone

There was a horse that couldn’t be Alone

He got nervous

They gave him a mirror





So he would never be alone





And this calmed him

And he was content





For his friend was with him





The problems started when he was fed

his friend in the mirror

Became a thief

And betrayed him





The thief ate the food

right out from under his teeth

Each bite doubled





And the horse screamed

And stomped around





The mirror broke





The thief was dead

And the horse was alone with his food

Too nervous to eat





& Lexington

It rained oil in Brooklyn today

someone had struck big on 95th and Lex

Or 85th and Lex

Or 45th and Lex

All I remember is that someone hit big on

Lexington

And now the sky was leaking

Fat drops of crude on me baby

I don’t use umbrellas because i lose them

I dont mine for oil cause im unlucky

I don’t flip pennies into wells

Because i throw them on the ground

Or give them to disappointed homeless

people

Uptown on Lexington is different that’s why

I don’t go there

I only like people that are like me





And I only hate people that I know too well

Everyone else is margins, marginal

Margaritaville

with that bullshit pink salt

From Saudi Arabia

You know that right?

you know me

Don’t you?

Don’t let me get comfortable

Don’t let me freak you out

I can stop i can leave

leave now

Go drink in the park or something

Listen to the rat on rat crime

Squeak!

Squeak!

Squeak!





I can Cut the fur when it’s matted

When the spider’s web covers the big brick

projects

The webs have been there longer

than you ever will be

Don’t worry you’ll figure it out

Don’t worry your pretty little head

Leave that to me beautiful

Beautiful





Big Beautiful White House

I live in my big beautiful white house

I love how white it is

I love how beautiful it is





I love how it keeps me safe from the rain

and warm from the cold

but I love its beauty most of all





I would love it even if I got wet and cold

and froze solid





because at least I would die in

the big beautiful white house