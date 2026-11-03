O.W. Root
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Five poems by Jack Ludkey.
Breaking
This is the report of the week
Of the year
Of the century
Where nothing ever happened
And decades of nothing happened
And we didn’t heal
Or learn
We just got bored
With being bored
we made do
Made do
And all the suffering happened
To someone that wasn’t us
And we felt empty
I mean empathy
For those poor
Poor people
With such vivid
Sexy lives
We felt bad for them
That they would
Never be bored
And never rot
The Pirate
I live on a houseboat
With a beautiful woman that hates my guts
I drink screwdrivers for breakfast
And catfish for lunch
And by dinner i’m too drunk to eat
Solid white clouds float over me
like continents in the sky
Wind turbines dot the horizon
I can feel it all slipping by me
Done in like the dehumidifier
It’s bad news
In some circles I mix
Sunny D with Fresh Squeezed
The tan on my arm is getting deeper
the cigarette butts in the ashtray
Will never make it to shore
It’s been summer for 10 years now
I don’t feel calm
Like one should
I feel left
I wish I had my woman
With no face
She wouldn’t
eat much
Because she had no mouth
She wouldn’t
see much
Because she had no eyes
And she wouldn’t say much
Cause there wouldn’t be much to say
Sex with her would be okay
I would miss her eyes
& her whisper
The Horse That Couldn’t be Alone
There was a horse that couldn’t be Alone
He got nervous
They gave him a mirror
So he would never be alone
And this calmed him
And he was content
For his friend was with him
The problems started when he was fed
his friend in the mirror
Became a thief
And betrayed him
The thief ate the food
right out from under his teeth
Each bite doubled
And the horse screamed
And stomped around
The mirror broke
The thief was dead
And the horse was alone with his food
Too nervous to eat
& Lexington
It rained oil in Brooklyn today
someone had struck big on 95th and Lex
Or 85th and Lex
Or 45th and Lex
All I remember is that someone hit big on
Lexington
And now the sky was leaking
Fat drops of crude on me baby
I don’t use umbrellas because i lose them
I dont mine for oil cause im unlucky
I don’t flip pennies into wells
Because i throw them on the ground
Or give them to disappointed homeless
people
Uptown on Lexington is different that’s why
I don’t go there
I only like people that are like me
And I only hate people that I know too well
Everyone else is margins, marginal
Margaritaville
with that bullshit pink salt
From Saudi Arabia
You know that right?
you know me
Don’t you?
Don’t let me get comfortable
Don’t let me freak you out
I can stop i can leave
leave now
Go drink in the park or something
Listen to the rat on rat crime
Squeak!
Squeak!
Squeak!
I can Cut the fur when it’s matted
When the spider’s web covers the big brick
projects
The webs have been there longer
than you ever will be
Don’t worry you’ll figure it out
Don’t worry your pretty little head
Leave that to me beautiful
Beautiful
Big Beautiful White House
I live in my big beautiful white house
I love how white it is
I love how beautiful it is
I love how it keeps me safe from the rain
and warm from the cold
but I love its beauty most of all
I would love it even if I got wet and cold
and froze solid
because at least I would die in
the big beautiful white house
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