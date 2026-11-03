The General Store

Some things don’t need to last forever, and some are intentionally built to be replaced again and again. Yet frequently, you want a product that just works—and works for a long time. There is something increasingly unusual about an object made with the expectation that it will still be useful years, even decades, from now. Luckily, there remains a variety of American made companies working in that tradition, from old names to small, newer workshops. Built to last, here are some fine American companies—and a few of the things they make—that emphasize craftsmanship, quality, and durability over convenience and replaceability.

1. Sleep American

Dedicated to American manufacturing, Red Land Cotton’s vertically integrated operation based in northern Alabama promises the highest quality products—all made in the USA from the harvest to the finished product. Promising unmatched American craftsmanship, Red Land Cotton creates exceptionally soft towels, sheets, quilts, and other home textiles. Their Basic Sheet Sets are made from 100 percent cotton for unmatched durability and comfort. The sheet sets come in a variety of colors, and they get softer with each wash. Price: $247.25

2. Relaxation in a glass

Mantra For Men, a small, Colorado-based candle making company, crafts premium scented candles and home fragrances tailored for men seeking calm. Promising a100-hour clean burn, their candles are made with a cotton wick, recycled glass, and soy wax for a reliable, calm experience. Started by a Texas native, Mantra has stayed true to its no-nonsense commitment to creating excellent products, hand-pouring small batches under the shadow of the Rockies from the start. Choose between candles—for example, their whiskey caramel, barley grass, and cinnamon Kindred Spirit scent, or their sandalwood, bourbon, fireside embers, and tobacco-scented Soul Proof candle. Price: $60.00

3. Portable bonfires

Born out of COVID times, when its founders spent more time in their backyard with their kids, City Bonfires makes a number of products for creating special memories under the stars. Their earth-friendly, food-safe, portable campfires, along with accessories like s’mores kits and blankets, are perfect for a fun night of roasting goodies over the flames outside. Their flagship City Bonfire is built for easy lighting and extinguishing—and it is lightweight enough to bring anywhere. Use it on its own or place it in one of its concrete bases to complete your backyard party or your campout. Price: $89.95

4. Patriots’ sneakers

Committed to reshoring American footwear manufacturing, Meridian Footwear proudly makes its shoes in its Mississippi-based factory, staffed by an American team with over 50 years of experience. Meridian Footwear offers private-label designs and has even created an America250 product line to celebrate our country’s incredible milestone. Their 601 Metallic leather sneaker combines a classic look with upgraded comfort. Plus, you can add a custom engraving to the heel of the shoe for an extra layer of personalization. Price: $165.00

5. Overengineered, elegant

“My son got so impatient waiting for me to die, I bought him one!” reads a review on Saddleback Leather’s website. Saddleback Leather prides itself on producing heirloom-quality leather products, to which their customers can attest. Proudly “overengineered,” their bags, footwear, and wallets come with a 100-year warranty—truly built to last. Their Tank Backpack, sometimes called the Squared Leather Backpack or Hiker’s Backpack, has been refined over time to what it is today, boasting construction from only two solid pieces of leather for a sturdier build, ready to go with you anywhere. Price: $579.00

6. Mission ready

Veteran-owned and operated by a former Green Beret, Ex Umbris Designs builds its products with a lifetime warranty, drawing on its understanding of the rigors of combat. Designed on the principle that no two missions are the same, Ex Umbris Designs produces modular load-bearing equipment that lets users build a kit tailored to their specific needs. Plate carriers, chest rigs, and utility pouches integrate into a scalable system that emphasizes durability, comfort, and adaptability. Whether in the field, the backcountry, or on the range, Ex Umbris equipment is built to withstand demanding conditions while giving users the flexibility to configure their gear without compromise. Price: $200.00

7. New gen rifles

Founded in 1949 and based in Southport, Connecticut, Sturm, Ruger, and Company is one of the largest firearms manufacturers in America. Under their motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” Ruger has become a household name known for a variety of pistols, revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. The next generation of “America’s favorite hunting rifle,” the Ruger American Rifle Generation II is designed with gun enthusiasts’ feedback in mind, comes in a variety of calibers, and features a grippy splatter pattern for a superior hold. The rifle has several iterations: Standard, Ranch, Predator, Scout, Prairie, and Patrol. Price: $769.00

8. Built for the job

A family-owned small business, Hardcore Hammers has been committed to producing high quality, American-made hammers, hatchets, axes, and accessories since 2010. Specializing in custom tools for the backyard or deep in the woods, their team delivers premium products for a wide range of outdoor activities. Their Camp Companion hatchet is made 100 percent in the USA with 26 ounces of 4140 American steel and a beautiful hickory handle. The hatchet’s head, which comes with a high-quality leather sheath, is sharpened to perfection for wherever you may need it. Price: $159.00