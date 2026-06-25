The liberty we cherish must extend to ALL Americans — especially the most defenseless

Why can’t America seem to get "created equal" right?

It’s our national creed. It’s our DNA. Yet here we are, heading into America’s 250th year, and “We the People” still does not include all the people.

I was conceived in rape but adopted into a diverse family of 15 with nine other adopted siblings.

I just want to clarify the language to avoid ambiguity. Every human is a person; every person is a human. All of us begin life at fertilization. Every compromise on personhood has always resulted in discrimination, destruction, and death.

Give me liberty

Most of us are familiar with Patrick Henry's famous 1775 speech, in particular this passage:

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

Henry's words became the rallying cry for what would soon become the American Revolution; yet his fiery eloquence was belied by his own denial of liberty to those he enslaved. This is what a soul compromised looks like.

In a letter responding to a Quaker abolitionist challenging him on his hypocrisy, Henry answered in a pathetic yet painfully honest way:

“Would anyone believe that I am master of slaves by my own purchase? I am drawn along by the general inconvenience of living without them. I will not — I cannot justify it, however culpable my conduct ... I believe a time will come when an opportunity will be afforded to abolish this lamentable evil.”

Choosing evil

Isn’t this exactly where our culture is? We know killing our own children via elective abortion is a lamentable evil, but our society is drawn to the convenience of it all. It cannot be justified. Someone else — the innocent and defenseless unborn child — should pay for the ease of my existence!

The Supreme Court had an opportunity to correct half a century of a supremely wrong decision. The nation’s highest court finally overturned Roe in the historic Dobbs decision on June 24, 2022, declaring there is no constitutional right to abortion.

There were many reasons why I rejoiced over Dobbs. I was conceived in rape but adopted into a diverse family of 15 with nine other adopted siblings. I married an incredibly resilient woman, single mother to a child the biological father had pressured her to abort. Two of my four kids were adopted. My new book and documentary, "Should Have Been Aborted," detail this journey of a life many say should never have been lived.

RELATED: The pro-life movement won Roe — so why is it losing the war?

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Words of humility

Tragically, in a judicial compromise, the court promptly allowed states to decide on who gets to live and who gets to die. Life is not a states’ rights issue any more than slavery, women’s suffrage, or racial discrimination. Imagine a modern-day patchwork of state-by-state laws allowing varying levels of chattel slavery, unequal voting rights by gender, and codified racism. This is what we currently have with abortion.

The Declaration of Independence reminds us that our most fundamental rights are not granted by a morally inconsistent government. The most powerful nation on earth began with these words of humility: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Are we a happier nation after depriving ourselves of 67 million members of our posterity?

Failure to defend

Despite a Republican-led administration and Congress, the failure to defend life continues. After initially defunding Planned Parenthood for 10 years, the GOP caved. The final version of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act only defunded the corrupt abortion wing of the Democratic Party for one measly year, which expires on July 4.

Recently, when asked by a reporter about where his administration stood on extending the defunding of Planned Parenthood, President Trump kind of shrugged it off as a “thorny issue.” (Although Trump has implemented tremendous pro-life policies, his conflicting abortion rhetoric is antithetical to a pro-life worldview.) There is no current federal bill even being considered that bans abortion.

Comprise kills the justice millions deserve.

The GOP used to be led by a faction called “Radical Republicans,” who fought uncompromisingly for the erasure of the evil institution of slavery. Today, they’re led by “Rickety Republicans,” who often fail to put up a fight against Planned Parenthood and the evil institution of baby killing.

If conviction doesn’t drive you, compromise inevitably will. America’s children deserve better.