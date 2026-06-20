The pro-life movement won Roe — so why is it losing the war?

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was supposed to be the pro-life movement’s greatest victory. Instead, abortion pills have become increasingly accessible, and abortions rates have skyrocketed.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is well aware why that is.

“We’re having this big debate right now within our pro-life circles about how to proceed moving forward. And somehow we’ve been exceedingly stalled,” Deace says, pointing out that “nothing of significance” has happened in the pro-life movement since the overturning of Roe.

“Not only that, since we overturned Roe, basically every mailbox can have an abortion pill in America right now. Right? So something has clearly and systemically gone wrong,” he continues.

“We pulled off D-Day, but now we’re losing the war,” he adds.

One of the main reasons why the pro-life movement has stalled, Deace explains, is there is a “deep division over a particular tactic, and it’s the question of abolition as it’s called in some places.”

“My buddy Seth Gruber calls it equal protection, and it’s the idea that if you commit a murder, you should be held accountable as we hold people accountable for committing any other form of murder. And the mainstream pro-life movement is adamantly against this,” he explains.

“The biggest source of opposition to this in the mainstream pro-life side, frankly, is they just don’t think it’s politically viable, and it’ll get us nuked,” he adds.

However, Deace doesn’t think they truly believe in their mainstream pro-life beliefs.

“I don’t believe very many mainstream pro-life leaders truly believe in a second generation of third-wave feminism, there’s just a bunch of scared girls who don’t know what to do, like my mom 50 years ago before we saw what, you know, thermal imaging inside of the womb looked like,” he explains, noting that they’re making “political calculations.”

However, there has to be political calculations.

“We’re human beings in a fallen world,” he says, before giving his solution.

“We’re going to ban all the abortions except your so-called exceptions. Are you in? Not because we agree that there’s exceptions to murder, but we’re going to call forth a false objection. We’re going to call a bluff,” he explains.

“We’ll even let the doctor determine if it’s an exception or not. Think they’d still take the deal? No. And why won’t they take the deal?” he asks, adding, “Because they want to kill them all.”

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