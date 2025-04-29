100+ civil rights lawyers quit over Trump's ban on 'woke ideology,' Harmeet Dhillon tells Glenn Beck

More than 100 attorneys with the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division have resigned from their roles following President Donald Trump's shift in priorities, an official told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

During a Friday interview with Beck, Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, stated that over 100 lawyers quit after the DOJ announced the agency's new direction under the Trump administration.

'We're also going after the notorious anti-Semitic violence and discrimination happening throughout the United States, but specifically on American college campuses.'

Beck asked Dhillon about the agency's massive turnover, which some have reportedly referred to as a "bloodbath."

Dhillon called it "colorful rhetoric," noting that "none of these people had the guts to attach their names to these colorful quotes."

She explained that many attorneys in the DOJ's Civil Rights Division have accepted the Trump administration's severance package offer, which allows them to continue receiving pay for "several months."

Dhillon stated that she has not fired anyone in her division since starting the position earlier this month.

"What we have made very clear last week in memos to each of the 11 sections in the Civil Rights Division is that our priorities under President Trump are going to be somewhat different than they were under [former] President Biden," Dhillon told Beck.

After outlining the president's priorities, many chose to walk away, she explained.

"En masse, dozens and now over 100 attorneys decided that they'd rather not do what their job requires them to do," Dhillon continued. "And I think that's fine because we don't want people in the federal government who feel like it's their pet project to go persecute police departments based on statistical evidence or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of [those committing] violence."

"That's not the job here," she declared. "The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws, not woke ideology."

According to Dhillon, roughly 200 to 300 attorneys are currently in the Civil Rights Division.

Dhillon explained that the newly vacated positions would be filled by new lawyers who will be tasked with prioritizing the protection of religious liberty and the Second Amendment.

"The president signed an executive order targeting anti-Christian bias in federal agencies, and that tallies with some of our civil rights agenda, which is to protect the rights of people of faith throughout the United States," she told Beck.

"We're also going after the notorious anti-Semitic violence and discrimination happening throughout the United States, but specifically on American college campuses," Dhillon added.

The DOJ plans to use the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, also known as the FACE Act, which was passed to protect women seeking to access abortion clinics, to "aggressively go after" attacks on prenatal care facilities.

"There were more than 200 incidents in the last few years of those facilities where people were counseled about their choices, about abortion, about keeping the baby. Those facilities have been violently attacked by activists with no action by law enforcement, federal or state," Dhillon said.

In order to pursue the long list of civil rights offenses the Trump DOJ has in its sights, Dhillon stated that the agency will "need more lawyers, investigators, and commitment to do that work."

"We're going to run out of attorneys to work on these things at some point," she remarked.

Dhillon told Beck that she believes the anti-Semitism cases against universities will have "a big impact."

"You don't have to sue everybody; you have to sue to make some cases stick," she explained. "I understand people are impatient. You can't build a bulletproof case against people who've been doing bad for decades in two weeks. It's not going to happen, and the case won't stick."