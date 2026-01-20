12-year-old boy strikes woman in face with screwdriver after beating her in robbery, police say

A 12-year-old boy struck a woman in her face with a screwdriver in a robbery over the weekend, Seattle police said.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery near 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street and found an injured 43-year-old woman, police said.



Police determined that a juvenile suspect wearing a “hot pink ski mask” had just robbed the woman at the Amazon Fresh store, police said.

The suspect “attacked the victim, hitting her multiple times in the face with his hands," police said, after which he struck the woman in the face with a screwdriver.

The suspect rifled through the victim's handbag in a parking garage — and then returned to the victim and assaulted her again before running off, police said.

While police located the suspect, he fled from them on foot, police said.

However police recognized the suspect based on previous interactions — as well as his age and unique clothing description — and went to his family’s house and got a search warrant for his arrest, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident and recovered the screwdriver, police said.

The suspect was booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

Commenters under KCPQ's video report about the incident were livid:

"Some woke judge will let him go and say we need [to] utilize restorative justice," one commenter said. "It is a joke. Zero accountability in Seattle."

"Arrest the parents, too, or whoever the guardian is!" another user insisted.

"Are they going to release him again so he can kill someone next time?" another commenter wondered. "Just curious."

"Where did a 12yo even get the idea of armed robbery in his head?" another user asked.

"Charge that little demon as an adult," another commenter suggested.

