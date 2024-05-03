13 House Democrats vote for resolution that condemns 'the Biden administration's open-borders policies'

In a 223-191 vote, the House of Representatives passed a resolution that decries "the Biden administration's open-borders policies" and presses for the administration to rescind them and "implement policies that end his administration's border crisis."

Thirteen Democrats and 210 Republicans voted in favor of passing the resolution while 191 Democrats opposed it.

The resolution includes language asserting that "President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history" and that "President Biden, beginning on day one of his administration, systematically dismantled effective border security measures and interior immigration enforcement."

Earlier this year, when the House voted 214-213 in favor of impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, no Democrats voted for impeachment. Then later, Democratic and independent senators ultimately put the kibosh on the impeachment effort.

The text of the resolution also includes language stating that the House "affirms the Biden administration has taken executive actions that created the current border crisis" and "condemns the public safety crisis caused by the Biden administration’s open-borders policies."

The 13 Democrats who voted in favor of passage include:

Reps. Nikki Budzinski of Illinois

Yadira Caraveo of Colorado

Angie Craig of Minnesota

Henry Cuellar of Texas

Sharice Davids of Kansas

Donald Davis of North Carolina

Jared Golden of Maine

Josh Harder of California

Steven Horsford of Nevada

Susie Lee of Nevada

Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington

Eric Sorensen of Illinois

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!