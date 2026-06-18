15-year-old female accused of stabbing 2 at hair salon — allegedly after her braids didn't come out to her liking

A 15-year-old female is accused of stabbing two people at a hair salon in Wilmington earlier this month — allegedly after her braids didn't come out to her liking, Delaware State Police said.

State troopers responded to Fransiah African Braids in the 3900 block of North Market Street for a report of a stabbing around 4:30 p.m. June 7, police said.

'Maybe it was self defense.'

During the incident, the teenager threw items inside the business before taking a pair of scissors from the hairdresser and entering a restroom, police said.

A short time later, she exited the restroom and confronted the stylist while threatening her with the scissors, police said.

After a verbal altercation, the teen assaulted and stabbed the hairdresser multiple times, police said.

A bystander tried to intervene and restrain the teen but also was stabbed during the incident, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Responding troopers found the teen outside the business and took her into custody without incident, police said, adding that she was taken to Troop 1, where she was charged with the following offenses, police said:

Second-degree assault (felony);

Aggravated menacing (felony);

Third-degree assault; and

Disorderly conduct.

Justice of the Peace Court 11 arraigned her, and she was committed to the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families on a $10,100 secured bond, police said.

RELATED: Teen thug points gun in face of Marine Corps veteran, demands his car keys. But punk definitely picked wrong victim.

Image source: Delaware State Police

As you might expect, a handful of commenters on the state police's Facebook post about the incident weren't happy with the alleged behavior of the teen suspect — or what may have led to it:

"Maybe it was self defense," one commenter said with just a hint of sarcasm.

"Wow! What the hell raised this kid?" another user bluntly wondered.

"Better ban knives and scissors," another commenter noted.

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