19-year-old thug who shot a dad defending his daughter from bullies is sentenced

A 19-year-old male who last year shot a father defending his daughter from bullies was sentenced Wednesday, WBRZ-TV reported.

Jerry Huggins initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in connection with the March 2025 shooting of Corey Breaux, who said he went outside to protect his daughter from a group of teenagers who were bullying her, the station said.

'At the very least the individual should have received life.'

Video shows Breaux approaching the group when Huggins pulled a gun and opened fire.

Breaux was shot three times, leaving him with significant injuries, WBRZ added.

"This gentleman was doing nothing wrong," Baton Rouge Police Information Officer Saundra Watts told the station following the shooting. "He was trying to defend his daughter against a bunch of bullies who were out there terrorizing his daughter, so he stood up. He did the right thing, but unfortunately this teen took it upon himself to shoot this man in front of his daughter."

However, Huggins on Monday pleaded guilty to lesser charges — aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons, WBRZ said.

On Wednesday, Huggins was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the station reported.

Huggins received 11 years for the aggravated battery charge and two years for the illegal use of weapons charge, and he was credited for time served, WBRZ said.

The following video report aired prior to Huggins' sentence.

RELATED: 18-year-old thug allegedly guns down 40-year-old mom as she protects her son amid Facebook Marketplace purchase gone wrong

A number of people responding to WBRZ's Facebook post about the sentence and reduced charges were none too pleased:

"Only 13 years not even close to being enough time," one commenter said.

"This slap on the wrist about to cause more problems in the BIG RAGGEDY!" another user wrote. "You can't whoop your kids — if you do, you go to jail; now you can shoot a man defending his daughter three times and only get 13 years. R.I.D.I.C.U.L.O.U.S. ..."

"Shot an unarmed man point blank 3-4 times trying to kill him and only got 13 years," another commenter observed. "That's (F) up."

"There is no way this individual should have gotten 13 years," another user said. "At the very least the individual should have received life."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!