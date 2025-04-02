5 armed thugs force their way into residence, but gun-toting homeowner isn't about to back down

When five armed males forced their way into a residence in Los Banos, California, late last month, the homeowner also got himself a gun — and won the confrontation, shooting two of the intruders.

Police Chief Ray Reyna told KFSN-TV that "the homeowner approached the intruders with a gun he legally owns," after which the chief said a shoot-out ensued at the dwelling near the area of Edward Street and San Luis Street.

'It was very scary.'

The homeowner shot two of the suspects, Reyna added to the station.

A dispatcher on police scanner audio indicated that one suspect was wounded in the leg and another was wounded in the stomach, KFSN reported.

The two suspects were in custody at a Modesto area hospital, where they were expected to survive, the station said. Los Banos is about an hour south of Modesto.

KFSN said police are searching for the other three suspects, who escaped the home through a bedroom window and then took off in a car.

The chief told the station that at least four people were inside the home at the time of the incident, and they weren't hurt.

Reyna added to KFSN that he has reason to believe the intruders are not from the area, and he said police are looking into a possible motive.

"It was very scary," Sergio Juarez told the station before adding that the neighborhood usually is quiet.

KFSN noted that hours after the shoot-out an apparent bloody handprint had stained a gate.

"I moved here because it was a safe neighborhood," Juarez added to the station. "But looking at it right now, it's very scary."

Reyna added to KFSN that there is no outstanding threat to the community, but he's asking for more information from the public.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!