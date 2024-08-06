5 shot during Oakland street takeover; video captures spectators taking cover as gunfire rings out

Five people were shot over the weekend at massive street takeover in Oakland, police said following a preliminary investigation.

Security video captured the car antics as hundreds watched at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Fruitvale Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

The revelry ended when gunshots rang out, and spectators could be seen taking cover behind cars and trees.

Three of the wounded were transported to Highland Hospital while the other two checked themselves into two separate hospitals, Oakland Police Department Sgt. Huy Nguyen said.

Police said they recovered about 90 shell casings from the shooting.

KNTV-TV spoke to business owners and residents who said they were sick and tired of the increasing crime.

"Oakland is becoming more of a safe haven for these crooks," said Hamza Ghalib, owner of the Mohka House restaurant. "Given that there are no repercussions or consequences that are gonna take place, they come out with their guns blazing."

Jose Ortiz, owner of La Perla, said no one wants to invest in new businesses because of the crime.

Organizers and promoters of illegal street car shows face up to six months of jail time and fines of up to $5,000 while participants face car impounds; but critics say the rules aren't being enforced enough to deter the street takeovers.

"The law is very clear that you cannot come here and destroy my streets and my city crosswalks, but I need the police presence," said council member Noel Gallo.

Police said the shooting victims were in stable condition, but no one had been arrested yet for the incident.

KNTV obtained surveillance video showing the incident and published it on the station's YouTube page.

