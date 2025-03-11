60 universities face anti-Semitism investigations: Trump's Education Department

President Donald Trump's Department of Education announced on Monday that it has launched investigations into 60 universities across the nation over anti-Semitism concerns.



Last week, the Education Department, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. General Services Administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to its "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students," according to a DOE press release.

'Deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite US campuses continue to fear for their safety.'

The university was notified earlier this month that the joint task force would complete a review of its more than $5 billion federal grant commitments as part of an investigation into potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The action was linked to Trump's executive order combatting anti-Semitism, which also led to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's recent detainment of the leader of a pro-Hamas group associated with violent protests at Columbia University.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, "This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it."

"Many are not students, they are paid agitators," he continued. "We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America's Colleges and Universities to comply."

A spokesperson for Columbia University told the New York Post that the school will "work with the federal government to restore Columbia's federal funding."

"We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combatting anti-Semitism and ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff," the spokesperson stated.

On Monday, the Education Department took further action against the nation's universities that have allowed disruptive and sometimes violent pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests to take over their campuses.

The department announced that its Office for Civil Rights sent letters to 60 universities "warning them of potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities."

It noted that those 60 higher learning institutions — including Arizona State University, Harvard University, Rutgers University, the State University of New York, the University of California, and Yale University — are currently under investigation.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated, "The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless anti-Semitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better."

"U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws," she added.

Universities respond

A spokesperson for ASU told KPNX, "Arizona State University has a long history of opposing anti-Semitic rhetoric and acts of intimidation whether they occur on our campuses or in the community. The university has been very clear about this position."

In response to potential funding threats, Harvard announced a temporary hiring freeze on Monday.

"Effective immediately, Harvard will implement a temporary pause on staff and faculty hiring across the University. In the coming days, we will work closely with the leadership of Harvard's Schools and administrative units to help determine how to implement this guidance in extraordinary cases, such as positions essential to fulfilling the terms of gift- or grant-funded projects," it stated.

A Rutgers spokesperson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the school "condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest terms possible, and we always will do so. Our strong Jewish community is a point of pride for the university. The university adheres to state and federal law and will always strive to strengthen and enforce the policies and practices that protect our students, faculty, and staff."

A SUNY spokesperson told the Legislative Gazette, "SUNY has no tolerance for anti-Semitism and will continue to ensure that our campuses are safe and inclusive for Jewish students and free from all forms of discrimination and harassment."

"SUNY has frequently and consistently publicly condemned anti-Semitism, opposed [boycott, divestment, and sanctions movements], and taken major steps to ensure compliance with all federal civil rights laws. The safety and security of our students is and always will be paramount," the spokesperson added.

The UC Office of the President said in a statement to KXTV that it is aware that several of its campuses received a letter from the Education Department.

"We want to be clear: The University of California is unwavering in its commitment to combatting anti-Semitism and protecting the civil rights of all our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. We continue to take specific steps to foster an environment free of anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment for everyone in the university community," the statement read.

A Yale University spokesperson told the Yale Daily News, "Yale has long been committed to combatting anti-Semitism and strives to ensure that its Jewish community, along with all communities at Yale, are treated with dignity, respect, and compassion. Anti-Semitism is inconsistent with Yale's values and principles and has no place in our community."