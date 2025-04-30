ActBlue contractors to face congressional grilling on Democrats' shady fundraising scheme

The House Oversight, Judiciary, and Administration Committees summoned ActBlue contractors to appear before Congress amid its investigation into Democrats' fundraising platform, according to a Tuesday report.

Letters obtained by the New York Post revealed that the committees requested two employees of Sift, an AI fraud detection platform, testify about ActBlue's allegedly relaxed fraud standards.

The Sift employees reportedly worked with the fundraising platform and are aware of "critical" information about the "more lenient" criteria.

The Post quoted the letters written by Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.). It noted that the letters were addressed to Sift's director of customer success and senior customer success manager.

"The Committees are concerned that ActBlue has maintained poor anti-fraud practices that may have allowed bad actors to make fraudulent political donations, including from foreign sources," it read.

The Sift employees were requested to participate in transcribed interviews with the House Judiciary panel by May 13, the Post reported.

A Sift spokesperson told the news outlet, "ActBlue is a safe and secure fundraising platform, trusted by donors for more than 20 years – that's how we've become a vital part of American democracy."

"This continued targeting of ActBlue and our partners by MAGA Republicans needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump's latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition," the spokesperson claimed.

Congress has been probing ActBlue for years over its alleged lenient standards allowing potential foreign donations.

The three committees released a joint report earlier this month that revealed the platform's "executives and staff are aware that both foreign and domestic fraudulent actors are exploiting the platform but do not take the threat seriously."

"In fact, they attempted to hide the changes to avoid sparking discussions about fraud on the platform. For example, ActBlue's training guide for new fraud-prevention employees instructed them to 'look for reasons to accept contributions,' rather than err on the side of flagging suspicious donations," the committees claimed.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing the Department of Justice to open an investigation into "unlawful 'straw donor' and foreign contributions in American elections." The action cited the committees' findings on ActBlue.

Amid the ongoing probes, at least seven of the fundraising giant's top executives jumped ship in February.

Following the resignations, an ActBlue spokesperson told the New York Times, "Like many organizations, as we undergo some transition heading into this new election cycle, we are focused on ensuring we have a strong team in place."

"We greatly appreciate the contributions of our incredible team members and remain deeply committed to the success of our organization and our mission to enable grass-roots supporters to make their voices heard," the spokesperson stated.