Trump set to unleash DOJ probe on ActBlue's alleged fraudulent donation scheme

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to sign a memorandum on Thursday directing the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the Democratic fundraising powerhouse ActBlue.

A fact sheet on the memo was obtained by several news outlets, directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to "investigate and take appropriate action concerning allegations regarding the use of online fundraising platforms to make 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions and to make foreign contributions to U.S. political candidates and committees, all of which break the law."

'The flow-on effect from the initial innuendo of the EO caused many in the ecosystem anxiety and distress.'

The fact sheet reportedly highlighted a 30-day period last year when ActBlue received 237 donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards.

"President Trump is taking action to address malign actors and foreign nationals who seek to illegally influence American elections, undermining the integrity of our electoral process," it reads. "ActBlue has become notorious for its lax standards that enable unverified and fraudulent donations."

The House Judiciary Committee released a preliminary report on April 2 that outlined "potential illegal activity" on ActBlue, noting that it "made its fraud-prevention rules 'more lenient' twice in 2024—even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources."

"Internal documents show that ActBlue executives and staff are aware that both foreign and domestic fraudulent actors are exploiting the platform but do not take the threat seriously. In fact, they attempted to hide the changes to avoid sparking discussions about fraud on the platform," the committee wrote. "For example, ActBlue's training guide for new fraud-prevention employees instructed them to 'look for reasons to accept contributions,' rather than err on the side of flagging suspicious donations."

Musk called for an investigation into the Democratic fundraising platform after House Republicans accused it of allowing "illegal election contributions." He has previously accused ActBlue of committing "massive fraud" and even funding leftist groups responsible for the wave of Tesla vandalism incidents.

"Something stinks about ActBlue," Musk stated.

ActBlue has reportedly been preparing for Trump's actions "for days," according to the Wall Street Journal.

ActBlue CEO and President Regina Wallace-Jones sent a letter to Democrats on Wednesday warning about the executive order rumors.

"We are ready for whatever is next from the far right," Wallace-Jones wrote.

"The current strategy of distraction and exhaustion is effective. We see this across the country and are not immune to this ourselves. The flow-on effect from the initial innuendo of the EO caused many in the ecosystem anxiety and distress," she continued.

"Nothing will deter or interrupt ActBlue's mission and work to enable millions of Americans to participate in our democracy," she added.

Wallace-Jones' letter noted that over $400 million had been donated to Democratic candidates through ActBlue from January through March.

ActBlue told Politico, "ActBlue plays a vital role in enabling all Americans to participate in our democracy, and the organization strictly abides by all federal and state laws governing its activities. We will always stand steadfast in defending the rights of all Americans to participate in our democracy, and ActBlue will continue its mission undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us."

A DOJ spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News.