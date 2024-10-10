School safety activist arrested in massive fentanyl ring was in charge of millions of taxpayer dollars for youth nonprofit

A Seattle-based violence safety activist was arrested for allegedly running a massive fentanyl ring out of her home even as she was the executive director of an organization in charge of $1 million of taxpayer money.

The alarming accusations were included in federal charges against 49-year-old Matelita "Marty" Jackson of Renton and 16 other people allegedly involved in the nationwide fentanyl case.

The fentanyl operation was responsible for at least four overdose deaths.

Prosecutors said that Jackson and several of her family members distributed 800,000 fentanyl pills across numerous states in the union. The ringleaders of the Jackson crime family were the activist's two sons while she was in charge of laundering money.

Jackson made headlines as an activist after a shooting in Seattle which led to her receiving money from the local government in support of her youth restorative justice nonprofit, called the SE Network SafetyNet Program, which is connected to the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County.

The mayor told KCPQ-TV that he met with the Boys and Girls Clubs, but he would not say what next steps they would take in the aftermath of the embarrassing charges. Since then, the school violence intervention program has been suspended, according to KCPQ.

KCPQ noted that Jackson's profile has been scrubbed from the organizations' webpages.

"Members of the Jackson family are indicted for various conspiracy counts including drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies. Records filed in the case link some of the Jacksons to a Seattle area street gang," read a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigation also seized seven kilograms of cocaine, 29 firearms, and more than $116,000 in cash.

U.S. attorney Tessa M. Gorman said the fentanyl operation was responsible for at least four overdose deaths.

Images from the investigation are included in the KCPQ news video report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!