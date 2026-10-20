Activists protest red state's law by sending 'bearded, burly' trans-identifying protesters into women's bathrooms

Transgender-identifying people are protesting a law in Kansas by following it — with "bearded, burly" women who identify as men.

In one incident on Aug. 8, the protest caused the manager of the Long Branch Lagoon Water Park in Dodge City to scream and help children leave the bathroom and changing area.

The reporter referred to the action as 'malicious compliance.'

The new SB 244 law restricts people from using a bathroom designated for a gender that doesn't match their gender assigned at birth.

Following the law led to the self-described "bearded, burly men" having an "uncomfortable" conversation with police where they had to describe their bodies and genitals, according to a report from a transgender-identifying reporter.

The report showed a picture of the three women wearing yellow shirts that read "SB244 Compliance Crew," which refers to the transgender law.

The reporter referred to the action as "malicious compliance."

Others were a part of the protest and made similar bathroom visits at a zoo, a library, a museum, and other parks. The group's press release claimed that neither the police involved in the water park incident nor the manager knew about the law.

"Segregating people by suspected genitalia does nothing to improve public safety; it does quite the opposite by opening Kansans up to sexual harassment and discrimination," said one of the women at the Dodge City protest. "At no point should anyone be asking anyone else what genitals they have in public."

The transgender activist group also claimed that the law had unequal outcomes for different transgender-identifying folks.

"Trans feminine people face the brunt of the KS Legislature's demonization while trans masculine folks are infantilized and characterized as non-threatening," the group states on its website, according to LGBTQ Nation. "We believe it's important to use that relative advantage to work for change."

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The transgender-identifying activists are plotting more protests against the Kansas law.

"I've got some ideas rattling around in my head," said Charles Osman, who created the SB244 Compliance Crew.

Osman says there's a reason the activists are targeting areas away from the metropolitan areas of Kansas.

"They almost exclusively vote Republican," Osman told the Lawrence Times. "And almost nobody knows about this law out in rural areas."

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