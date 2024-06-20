'He loved what he did': Actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Actor Donald Sutherland passed away at 88 years old. He would have turned 89 next month.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," actor Kiefer Sutherland said in posts on social media.

'He was a terrific actor.'

Among his many roles over the years, Donald Sutherland played the character of President Snow in "The Hunger Games" film series. In the 1970 movie "M*A*S*H" he played Hawkeye Pierce. Kiefer Sutherland starred in the TV series "Designated Survivor."

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted, "Very sad. He was a terrific actor. He always brought a calm gravitas to his many roles. He will be missed. RIP."

"RIP. I think I'll punch up Kelly's Heroes to toast him," GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said in a post.

Lou Diamond Phillips wrote, "My deepest condolences and love to you and your family, my dear friend. He was a giant and I was honored to work with him and know him. Truly one of the greatest."

"Today we lost one of our greatest actors, Donald Sutherland. It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability. If you want a master class in acting, watch him in 'Ordinary People'. My condolences to Kiefer," actor Rob Lowe tweeted.

