Adam Kinzinger declares that 'as a proud conservative,' he's endorsing President Biden

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served more than a decade in Congress as a Republican from Illinois, has announced that "as a proud conservative" he is endorsing incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden for re-election.

Kinzinger declared that "it's because of my unwavering support for Democracy that today, as a proud conservative, I'm endorsing Joe Biden for re-election."

He said that while he does not "agree with President Biden on everything ... I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: Our democracy. Donald Trump poses a direct threat to every fundamental American value. He doesn't care about our country. He doesn't care about you. He only cares about himself. And he'll hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power."

'You can't be conservative and support Biden.'

"This is what putting your country before your party looks like. I'm grateful for your endorsement, Adam," a tweet on the president's @JoeBiden X account reads.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah responded to the endorsement by pointing out that "you can't be conservative and support Biden."

Kinzinger said last year that in a race between Trump and Biden, he would vote for Biden, noting that he thinks Biden is a "good man" who is "focused on the Constitution."

Kinzinger describes himself on X as a "Proud RINO," and includes American, Ukrainian, and Israeli flag emojis next to his name on the social media platform. He also includes the phrase "Slava Ukraini" which means "Glory to Ukraine."

While in office, Kinzinger was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump on the heels of the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021.

