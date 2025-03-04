AG Bondi vows to release 'truckload' of Epstein files after evidence stall

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed this week that she received a "truckload of evidence" related to the Jeffrey Epstein case after thousands of files were allegedly withheld.



Last week, Bondi provided BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler with the first phase of the Epstein files. The roughly 200 pages of documents lacked any significant revelations, containing information already known to the public.

'If something's redacted, you will know the line and you will know why it's redacted.'

The absence of additional, long-awaited evidence sparked significant backlash.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) wrote in a post on X, "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment."

"GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" Luna said.

Bondi revealed that a source with the FBI informed her that the documents she had received were merely a fraction of the Epstein files. She, too, expressed disappointment about the initial information drop.

Last week, Bondi wrote in a letter to Patel, "Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein."

"When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information," Bondi stated, referring to Patel.

On Tuesday evening, she clarified the circumstances surrounding the underwhelming reveal to Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Bondi told Hannity, "I gave [the FBI] a deadline of Friday at 8 a.m. to get us everything. And a source had told me where the documents were being kept, Southern District of New York, shock. So we got them all by — hopefully all of them — Friday at 8 a.m."

She stated that "thousands" more pages of Epstein-related documents were turned over to her.

Bondi noted that she tasked Kash Patel's FBI with providing the Department of Justice with a report explaining why the documents were withheld.

While Bondi vowed to share the documents with the public, she stated that victims' names must first be redacted. She noted that national security and grand jury information would also be redacted.

"When we redact things, Sean, what we're going to do is not just pull pages out like they used to do. If something's redacted, you will know the line and you will know why it's redacted," Bondi added. "And, you know, we're going to go through it, go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein."