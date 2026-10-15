Alabama man allegedly decapitated his grandmother and aunt with chainsaw

A 47-year-old man was arrested after his elderly grandmother and his aunt were found gruesomely killed at their home in Mobile, Alabama.

Court transcripts reveal that a frantic call for help was made to police on Monday about Thomas Steele's erratic statements and behavior.

'He's doing some bizarre things, and I don't know if that's, uh ... good or. ... He says he’s just going to live for God.'

Christy Deloach, 65, called 911 about 11 a.m., according to records obtained by WALA-TV.

Deloach said in the call that her nephew was "off his medication for lithium, and I'm not sure who to call or contact."

"He gave away his phone ... and giving his car away. Um, he's doing some bizarre things, and I don't know if that's, uh ... good or," she added. "He says he's just going to live for God and not going to have any kind of electronics."

The dispatcher asked Deloach if she needed medical help.

"It's in his mind. He's following God," she responded.

"I just needed to figure out what to do. ... He's calm! He's not violent or anything. So, I guess I'll just let it play itself out," she added.

The dispatcher gave Deloach the number for the police department, and the call ended.

About two hours later, police were called to the home on Carolina Court and reported finding the bodies of Deloach and 85-year-old Dora Boone, the grandmother of Steele.

They were decapitated with a chainsaw.

Police said Steele was standing outside the home. He was arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on two charges of murder.

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He was denied bond on Tuesday, according to a WKRG-TV report, and the judge ordered a competency examination for the suspect.

Steele was told a public defender would be appointed for him, and he gave a bizarre response.

"No, kill him," he said.

Deloach's boss at the hair salon where she worked for 15 years said she had mentioned that her nephew was bipolar.

"She was one of the first employees we had when we took over. And just a real sweet girl. Beautiful person. I considered her a friend," Lenny Zanghi said.

"I'm just going to miss her and think about her every day," Zanghi continued.

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