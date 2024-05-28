Alan Dershowitz torches anti-Israel 'Hitler Youth' on college campuses, says he's worried that 'they are our future leaders'

Iconic attorney Alan Dershowitz ripped the "Hitler Youth" he's observed "marching against Israel on college campuses" — and shared a major concern that "they are our future leaders."

In a preview of Memorial Day remembrances, Dershowitz on Sunday addressed that crisis and others facing America in an interview on WABC-AM’s “Cats Roundtable" show.

'What worries me is 10, 15 years from now, these Hitler Youth will be members of Congress, will be on the editorial board of the New York Times, will be owning media stations … and [will] substitute their own radical progressive anti-American craziness for the stability that our Constitution calls for.'

"We who care deeply, we who care for the people who died who we remember on Memorial Day, they fought for our freedom, and we're giving it up too easily," he said.

"We have to fight back, and there's not enough fighting back," Dershowitz exclaimed.

Speaking about the anti-Israel protests on college campuses, he observed that "this is much like what happened in Germany in the early 1930s, when Nazi students blocked Jews from entering universities. This is a lot like the lead-up to what happened in the 1940s."

The former Harvard law professor added that during Harvard's recent graduation, "students walked out. Students wore Hamas-supportive garb. Students were on Hamas’ side, and they are our future leaders. That's what worries me. What worries me is 10, 15 years from now, these Hitler Youth will be members of Congress, will be on the editorial board of the New York Times, will be owning media stations … and [will] substitute their own radical progressive anti-American craziness for the stability that our Constitution calls for."

In light of such concerns, Dershowitz urged Americans with "common sense" to "prioritize" larger issues, such as keeping our nation "strong" and securing U.S interests abroad.

Dershowitz also lamented that American colleges and universities "are going to hell” through the implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates — and added that DEI is "anti-Semitic to its core and anti-intellectual and anti-progress and anti-meritocracy."

"The big enemy of the hard left today is meritocracy," he told show host John Catsimatidis. "People like you and me, we made it by hard work, we made it on our merits ... we worked hard, and we succeeded. And that's anathema to the people on the progressive left. They don't want that. They want people to be rewarded only for the color of their skin and for identity politics. And we show ... that you can make it on your own, but they don't like that. And they don't like the fact that Israel made it on its own — a poor country with no natural resources becomes the high-tech giant. They hate Israel for that because they hate meritocracy."

