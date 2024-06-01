Alex Soros says Democrats should call Trump 'a convicted felon' as often as possible

A jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial, and Alex Soros, a child of notorious left-wing megadonor George Soros, has suggested that Democrats should describe Trump "as a convicted felon" as frequently as possible.

"Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity. Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!" Soros tweeted.

'I do not find this message very convincing from you.'

Jesse Kelly responded to Soros's post by tweeting, "Mock this vile communist all you want, but he understands the power of language and repetition in a way the Right does not. Half the Right now calls illegals 'migrants.' Language matters. The communists understand that. We do not."

"Given how much money your father George Soros has spent to ensure that thousands of violentconvicted felons are released into our communities under the banner of 'criminal justice reform', I do not find this message very convincing from you," Christina Pushaw tweeted in response to Soros' comments.

"The purpose behind New York's recent Stalinist show trial explained, as if we didn't have this figured out…" James Woods wrote.

Alex Soros is the chair of the board of directors of the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by his father.

"The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world's largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights," the Open Society Foundations website states.

