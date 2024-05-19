Alice Stewart, veteran GOP advisor and CNN commentator, dies at 58 just hours after appearing on network: 'Can't believe she's gone'

Alice Stewart, a veteran GOP adviser and CNN political commentator, has died. She was 58.

Stewart's body was found outdoors in the northern Virginia neighborhood of Bellevue on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Police said no foul play was suspected in her death and that Stewart likely suffered a medical emergency.

Just hours before her death, Stewart appeared on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" on Friday evening.

Stewart launched her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia. She then worked as a news anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas.



From there, she became the communications director for then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's 2008 campaign for president.

Stewart also served as communications director for GOP presidential candidates, including former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Tributes poured in for the longtime GOP adviser.

Sen. Cruz said in a post on the X social media platform, "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed."

Former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock stated, "So saddened to hear of the sudden passing of ⁦Alice Stewart. Alice was a smart, principled and talented role model for women in politics and media and always a delight to be with. She will be missed."

Kellyanne Conway – ex-counselor to former President Donald Trump – said, "Alice Stewart was a remarkable woman of faith, a friend & colleague. She was the same person on-air & off-air: smart, witty, authentic, kind, respectful, insightful. She took the time to help those next in line. I loved &respected Alice & will miss her."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie honored Stewart by saying, "I am stunned and saddened by the news of Alice Stewart’s passing. She was a political pro and a wonderfully nice person to just have a conversation with on any topic. I will miss Alice and will pray for her family."

Alyssa Farah Griffin – ex-communications director for former President Trump – remarked, "Gutted over this news. Alice Stewart was smart, savvy, funny & most importantly kind. She felt like she was from another era - a more decent one where we'd disagree respectfully. She was kind to me when I was in a low place & I’ll never forget it. Sending love to those closest to her."

Stewart was hired by CNN as a political commentator ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer stated, "I’m so sad that my friend and CNN colleague Alice Stewart has passed away. It was only yesterday when she joined Maria Cardona and me for her always excellent political analysis. She was a very special person and we will miss her. May she Rest In Peace and may her Memory Be A Blessing."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said, "Horrible news about our beloved and gifted commentator Alice Stewart. Just awful. We are all gutted."

Political commentator Ana Navarro stated, "I'm very sad about this news. Alice was kind, decent, hard-working and a woman whose faith sustained her. She was a breath of fresh air – always professional – at a time when lack of decorum and civility reign in political discussions. May she rest in peace."

CNN anchor Jim Acosta added, My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We’ve been friends going back to the 2012 campaign. We spent so many weekends talking politics with the wonderful Maria Cardona – they always spoke so passionately but with kindness and civility. Alice was my friend and I loved her. RIP."

Democratic political strategist Maria Cardona said, "I am turned inside out at this tragic news. As many know, Alice & I were like sisters from opposite ends of the political aisle. We debated but with respect. I will miss her dearly but seems God needed some top-notch communications help. RIP beautiful friend."

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins expressed, "Just devastating news about our colleague Alice Stewart. She will always be remembered by her kindness above all."

Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile said, "I first met Alice when she joined CNN. A smart, wise and affable colleague who will be missed. My condolences to her family and many colleagues and friends. Rest in peace."

Former CNN anchor Poppy Harlow added, "Sending my love and support to Alice Stewart’s family tonight. She was a remarkable woman who I always loved having on our shows. She was whip-smart, deeply thoughtful, and always kind. She will be so missed."

CNN anchor Dana Bash paid her respects, "Alice Stewart was a woman’s woman who brought kindness and support along with smarts and expertise. I met her in Iowa in 2007 covering the Huckabee presidential campaign and worked with her in politics before I got to call her a CNN colleague. I can’t believe she’s gone."

Former CNN anchor Brian Stelter said, "Such an awful shock. Alice Stewart was a consummate pro who made every show she was on so much BETTER. More importantly, she had a huge heart and a generous spirit."

