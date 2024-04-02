Alleged attempted murderer among armed illegal aliens found squatting with drugs in NYC home: Police

Several illegal aliens, including one man accused of attempted murder, were apprehended in a recent raid of a home in the Bronx.

Around 10 p.m. last Wednesday, NYPD received a call about a man wielding a firearm at a home on Hull Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx. When officers arrived, they spotted an armed suspect dash downstairs.

A pursuit of the suspect revealed a rather chaotic scene: Eight adults and a 7-year-old child were gathered in a room in the basement of the building. In the area, police reportedly also found at least two other loaded weapons, a "ghost gun," ammunition, and a bag of ketamine mixed with cocaine.

The following suspects, all of whom are believed to be foreign nationals, were arrested: Javier Alborno of Venezuela, 22; Johan Cardenas Silva, 35; Hector Desousa-Villalta of Venezuela, 24; Yerbin Lozado-Munoz, 25; Yojairo Martinez, 42; Jefferson Orlando Abreau, 39; Yoessy Pino Castillo, a 20-year-old female; and Miguel Vaamondes-Barrios, 31.

All were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Neighbors say the group has been a nuisance in the area for a while. "They're squatters and the owner has been trying to get them out of the apartment for the longest period of time," said Alfred Munoz. "They came, they were a disruptive force mainly because there were a lot of them. You didn't know who was staying, not staying there, and the owner of the building had a hell of a time trying to get them out."

Many of them are already well known to law enforcement as well. Some are suspected of being involved in a string of robberies in Bergen County, New Jersey, though they have not yet been charged. Vaamondes-Barrios has been accused of committing retail theft in Pennsylvania and New York. He had been held on $25,000 bail in one of those cases and may face extradition.

Alborno, who allegedly attempted to flee the Bronx apartment with a gun when the cops arrived, was also arrested last September for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm. Though the prosecutor in that case requested Alborno be held on $10,000 bond, the judge released him.

And in an apparently violent culmination of an argument over a woman in Yonkers, Desousa supposedly shot a fellow illegal immigrant in the leg last August. While Desousa was later charged with attempted murder, the victim later reportedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell claimed that the cases against Desousa and Alborno remain "open."

Desousa and Alborno now both remain in custody in connection with the most recent charges, but the others apprehended during the Bronx raid were released without bail.

