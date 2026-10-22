Alleged 'generational wealth' conspiracy lands powerful Virginia Democrat senator in police custody

A powerful Democrat state senator in Virginia faces multiple federal charges related to a years-long alleged conspiracy.

On Thursday morning, Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas and six other individuals, including a few of her relatives, were charged for their alleged roles in a criminal enterprise that acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana.

'I've got too old to not be greedy.'

While there are eight charges in the 45-page indictment brought against the seven individuals, Lucas is charged with five, namely, racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel gave a press conference in the wake of the arrests, confirming that all seven individuals were in police custody.

In his explanation of the case, Blanche emphasized the alleged abuse of public trust by an elected official.



"Her first duty should have been looking out for her constituents before herself," Blanche said, referring to Lucas.

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Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Getty Images

Patel, likewise, called the findings evidence of the "epitome of hypocrisy for a public official," adding that the alleged conspiracy resulted in an estimated $5 million in ill-gotten gains.

Thursday's arrests come just months after the FBI and SWAT teams raided Lucas' offices and her nearby dispensary, Cannabis Outlet.

At the time, Lucas painted the raid as a politically motivated attack, saying, "I am not backing down, and I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia."

The allegations in the indictment stretch back at least to 2019 and extend to the present day. And some of the more recent evidence has caught many observers' attention.

On a recorded call with an unindicted co-conspirator back in February, Lucas allegedly discussed "the possibility of UCC #2 receiving a license and sharing the proceeds with her because 'this is our last chance at generational wealth. ...I've got too old to not be greedy.'"

Days before at the end of January 2026, according to the indictment, Lucas allegedly discussed marijuana and marijuana licensing as a way for her to "get generational wealth and this is my last chance."

Lucas has served since 1992 in the Virginia state Senate. She currently serves as the president pro tempore as well as the Senate Finance Committee, where she has reportedly used her position to shut down legislation she opposed.

“This is the circus we always expected it to be, and we will wait for further details to have a more specific response,” Brian Woolfolk, chief counsel for the L. Louise Lucas Legal Defense Fund, told the Associated Press.

Lucas' X account posted a message Thursday morning that read in part: "I grew up under Jim Crow. I've seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I'm not stopping now."

"I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down," the message concluded.

Asked during the press conference about critics decrying the arrests as "political payback" and the "circus" comment from Lucas' lawyer, AG Blanche referred people to the indictment, emphasizing that the DOJ does not do "political paybacks" and, more importantly, that the investigation began many years before the current administration.

Blaze News previously reported that the investigation was initiated by President Joe Biden, citing the AP.

In a twist of irony, some commentators resurfaced a March 30, 2023, post from Lucas in which she gloats about President Donald Trump's indictment that day: "Donald Trump just learned no one is above the law!"

Lucas and her alleged co-conspirators are expected to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday afternoon, per Blanche and Patel.

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