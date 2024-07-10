Alleged home intruder fires pepper spray at resident. But victim has a gun, which proves far more effective.

Los Angeles police said at least two suspects entered a home in the 11600 block of Addison Street in the neighborhood of Valley Village around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police said when the resident noticed the suspects inside his home, he grabbed a semi-automatic handgun.

The homeowner was not arrested and isn't facing any charges as of Tuesday, KTTV said.

One suspect confronted the resident and "dispersed pepper spray," police said.

Of course, one should never bring pepper spray to a gunfight.

Police said the resident fired several rounds, striking one suspect, and the wounded suspect remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived. Police said the second suspect fled the location and entered a waiting vehicle.

The wounded suspect was taken to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition, police said. KTTV-TV said the suspect was shot in the neck.

Police said the resident was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries; KTTV said the homeowner and the suspects were involved in a scuffle.

Police said the suspect in custody has been identified as 35-year-old Chucks Chukwudi, who will be "booked for the appropriate criminal charges as the investigation continues and his medical condition allows."

Chukwudi has an extensive criminal record for burglary, robbery, and firearm possession, KTTV said, adding that he was recently on probation.

Police said North Hollywood detectives are working to identify all other suspects involved, and it's believed the suspects are connected with other burglaries in the North Hollywood community.

KTTV, citing sources, reported that the wife of the 56-year-old homeowner had left the house, and police believe the suspects — assuming the home was unoccupied — broke in through a sliding glass door.

"Yeah, crazy, middle of the afternoon," one neighbor told KTTV. "Not the time you would expect it, you know, curious how it all unfolded and came to be. I hope it all goes as it should for him. Somebody protecting their property doesn't always go that way, you know, especially more so here, I think, than other places."

Detectives want those with information that could lead to the identification of additional suspects to contact LAPD North Hollywood Detectives at 818-754-8410. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

Home invasion turns violent in San Fernando Valley youtu.be

