Bill Maher warns Dems to do something about 'The View' after Whoopi Goldberg compares Iran to US; GOP rep blasts her response

Bill Maher advised Democrats to "do something" about "The View" after co-host Whoopi Goldberg made a controversial remark that compared Iran to the United States of America. Meanwhile, a GOP representative blasted Goldberg for attempting to compare life in the United States with life in Iran.

Last week, Goldberg stirred the pot by claiming that living under the brutal Iranian theocratic regime isn't much different from black people living in the United States.

'"The View" isn’t a talk show, it’s a weekly tantrum from the far-left padded room.'

The eyebrow-raising comment was made during a discussion about the conflict in Iran, when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that the oppressive Iranian regime has regularly violated human rights.

“Let’s just remember, too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don’t adhere to basic human rights,” Griffin declared during the episode that aired last Wednesday.

The remark irritated Goldberg, who responded by saying, "Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. I’m sorry, they used to just keep hanging black people."

Griffin responded while Whoopi continued to talk over her.

"I'm sorry, but where the Iranian regime is today in 2025 is nothing compared to the United States," Griffin replied. "It is not even the same."

Goldberg argued, "It is the same." Then Whoopi told Griffin, "That's not what you mean to say."

Griffin countered, "The year 2025 in the United States is nothing like if I stepped foot wearing this outfit in Tehran right now."

Griffin noted that women cannot wear leg-revealing skirts or have their hair showing in Iran.

It is mandatory for women to wear a hijab to cover their hair in public spaces, and failing to do so is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to the United Nations.

RELATED: Watch: Schwarzenegger shuts down Joy Behar's attempt to ignite anti-ICE sentiment on 'The View,' says immigrants must behave

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"I think it’s very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran in 2025," Griffin stated.

Goldberg interjected, "Not if you’re black."

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "Not for everybody."

Griffin advised, "Uh, guys, don’t go to Tehran. Do not. No one at this table can go to Tehran.”

Whoopi admitted that the United States is "the greatest country in the world," but contended that black Americans face issues every day.

Goldberg said, "But every day, we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are their kids going to get shot because they’re running through somebody’s neighborhood?”

Co-host Sara Haines added of females in Iran, "And they are not doing well there. They are not doing well in Iran. They are not educated. They can’t own property.”

Haines noted, “They can’t go out of their houses.”

Griffin conceded that there are "very real problems" in the United States, but there are "much darker" places in the world.

"Nobody wants to diminish the very real problems we have in this country," Griffin stated. "That is no one’s intent, but I think it’s important we remember there are places much darker than this country, and people who deserve rights …"

Goldberg butted in and said, "Listen, not everybody feels that way. Not everybody feels that way. Listen, I’m sorry, you know, when you think about the fact that we got the vote in 1965 …"

Griffin interrupted, "They don’t have free and fair elections in Iran. It’s not even the same universe."

Goldberg dropped out of the tense debate by saying, "There's no way I can make you understand."

RELATED: People are saying Bill Maher's monologue rebuking pedophilia in Hollywood, gender identity politics might be his best takedown ever

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Maher ridiculed "The View" for attempting to equate life in the authoritarian Islamic Republic of Iran with being a black American in the United States.

During the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," the liberal talk show host applauded Democrats for taking a step "back to sanity" after the New York Times shifted toward a more "sensible liberal, not crazy woke” position on transgender issues.

However, Maher noted that the Democrats have an issue with the progressive talking points spouted on "The View" and that "something" needs to be done about it.

Maher said it was a "great first step toward giving Democrats back some sanity." He added, "A second good step would be: We gotta do something about 'The View.' I really believe that."

'Honestly? Don’t cancel "The View." Add more cameras. More microphones. Maybe even a laugh track. Once you realize it’s basically an "SNL" skit of a left-wing meltdown, it becomes the greatest MAGA campaign ad on TV.'

Maher asked guest Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) for his opinion on Goldberg's remarks that black Americans have just as many issues as people in Iran.

Hunt reacted with a hearty laugh before stating, "My district in the great state of Texas is actually a white-majority district that President Trump would have won by 25 points."

"As I said, I’m a direct descendant of a slave, my great-great-grandfather, who was born on Rosedown Plantation," Hunt continued. "I am literally being judged not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character."

Hunt added, "That’s the progress, because, like, a lot of white people had to vote for me — a lot. So I don’t ever want to hear Whoopi Goldberg’s conversation about how it’s worse to be black in America right now. That's a bit far."

Hunt explained that his father grew up under Jim Crow but is now the father of a Republican U.S. congressman in a white-majority district.

"That is America," Hunt proclaimed. "So let's celebrate that."

Fellow guest Paul Begala, a Democratic political consultant and commentator, argued that we have the holiday of Juneteenth to celebrate the freedom of black Americans, but asserted that President Donald Trump “doesn’t want to honor” the occasion.

Hunt fired back, “I don’t want it. I don’t want Black History Month. I don’t want all these days to make everybody feel special. I’m an ’80s baby. Everybody’s too sensitive anyway. We’re all Americans anyway.”

RELATED: Watch: Bill Maher's awkward exchange with Don Lemon prompts Caitlyn Jenner to blast ex-CNN anchor as privileged, wealthy, entitled

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Hunt continued to bash "The View" host even after his Friday appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Hunt wrote on the X social media platform on Monday, "Hey Whoopi, if America is so bad, why are you still cashing multi-million dollar checks from a country that made you rich, famous, and free? You claim it’s worse to be Black in America than a woman in Iran? Really?"

"Try hosting The View in Tehran and see how that goes. Spoiler alert: there won’t be a studio audience — there’ll be a firing squad," the Texas congressman stated.

"The truth is, you’ve become a professional victim in a nation that gave you everything. The View isn’t a talk show, it’s a weekly tantrum from the far-left padded room," Hunt declared. "Let her talk. Let her rant. Every time she opens her mouth, she reminds America why we’re winning."

Hunt stated that he doesn't want "The View" canceled. In fact, Hunt wants to bring more exposure to the left-wing talk show.

"Honestly? Don’t cancel The View. Add more cameras. More microphones. Maybe even a laugh track," Hunt said. "Once you realize it’s basically an SNL skit of a leftwing meltdown, it becomes the greatest MAGA campaign ad on TV."

RELATED: Rep. Wesley Hunt refuses to apologize when a black man screams at him for supporting Trump: 'How can a black man do this?'

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!