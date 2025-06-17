Watch: Schwarzenegger shuts down Joy Behar's attempt to ignite anti-ICE sentiment on 'The View,' says immigrants must behave

Arnold Schwarzenegger shut down Joy Behar when the co-host of "The View" attempted to goad him into projecting anti-ICE sentiment with a loaded question. Instead, Schwarzenegger redirected the conversation to how incredible the United States is for immigrants and how those coming to the country must "behave like a guest."

Schwarzenegger appeared on "The View" on Tuesday, where Behar asked the former Republican governor of California if he had a "visceral reaction" to raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attempting to detain illegal aliens.

'And those people that are doing illegal things in America, they’re the foreigners. They are not smart because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest.'

Rather than taking the divisive bait from Behar, Schwarzenegger waxed poetically about how thankful and lucky he is to be a citizen of the United States.

"I'm so proud and happy that I was embraced by the American people like that," Schwarzenegger stated.

The bodybuilder turned Hollywood action movie star explained, "I mean, imagine: I came over here at the age of 21 with absolutely nothing. And then to create a career like that, I mean, in no other country in the world could you do that."

Schwarzenegger legally immigrated to the United States from Austria in 1968 and then became a U.S. citizen in 1983.

Schwarzenegger said the incredible achievements in his life are "all because of America."

"So this is why I am so, so happy to see firsthand that this is the greatest country in the world, and this is the land of opportunity," he continued.

Schwarzenegger proclaimed that he is a "proud American" and a "proud immigrant."

He added that the United States has a "great history" with immigrants but stressed that those seeking opportunities in the U.S. must come here legally.

"But the key thing also, at the same time, you've got to do things legal," he said. "And those people that are doing illegal things in America, they’re the foreigners. They are not smart because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest."

"Like when I go to someone’s house and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can — keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do — rather than committing a crime or be abusive or something like that. So that doesn't really work in this country," the "Terminator" actor said.

Seemingly not in agreement with his legal immigration sentiment, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is seen on video tapping Schwarzenegger's arm to interrupt him mid-sentence. Hostin then attempted to butt in verbally on multiple occasions.

However, Schwarzenegger ignored Hostin and continued to make his point.

Schwarzenegger noted that legal immigrants who "use America for the great opportunities that America has, in education, jobs, creating a family, all of those things," have a responsibility.

Schwarzenegger declared that legal immigrants have a "responsibility ... to give back to America and to pay back America and to go do something for your community for no money whatsoever."

Schwarzenegger said it was important for legal immigrants to "make this country a better place."

After the audience applauded Schwarzenegger, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg attempted to pour cold water on his patriotic speech.

"Right, but, Arnold, don’t forget there’s — 90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing," Goldberg claimed.

Goldberg then attempted to steer the conversation back to the efforts by ICE agents to detain individuals who are in the country illegally.

"And a lot of what’s happening right now is people are getting snatched who shouldn’t be snatched out of the country," Goldberg opined. "People who have visas, people who have all those things. So, we want all the right people. We don’t want people who are doing bad stuff."

Hostin blurted, "Immigrants are much less likely to commit crimes in this country than actual American-born citizens."

Hostin then brought the discussion back to the anti-ICE protests by rehashing how President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to assist federal immigration agents in Los Angeles earlier this month, despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom not welcoming the troops into the city.

Schwarzenegger noted that the National Guard serves under both state and federal command, and that the president can federalize the National Guard in certain circumstances.

Just Security — an independent, nonpartisan, daily digital law and policy journal — stated, "Once federalized, National Guard troops come under the full command and control of the secretary of defense. In essence, National Guard troops become part of the federal military until and unless they are returned to state status."

Schwarzenegger emphasized that it is "very important" for the president and governors to "work together" to achieve a common goal.

