BBC anchor finally says the simple truth about 'pregnant people'

BBC News host Martine Croxall went rogue when quoting a professor live on air, with insiders saying times have changed at the British network.

Croxall was introducing a segment on the number of possible deaths during the current heat wave in the region and, after a live report from a colleague, began quoting an alleged expert about at-risk individuals.

'You'd better not be in any trouble ...'

Quoting assistant professor Dr. Malcolm Mistry from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Croxall relayed the information before stopping mid-sentence to correct some ideological terminology.

"Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women — and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions."

Croxall's wide-eyed delivery of the word "women" defied the woke culture that has choked Britain for years, with even insider reports claiming the tables have turned within the BBC, as well.

Outlet Deadline spoke to sources from inside BBC's walls who said that while the company does not insist on a particular term to refer to "pregnant women," the employees do not predict Croxall will be punished for the correction.

"Other insiders said it was highly unlikely that Croxall would be reprimanded over the matter," Deadline's Jake Kanter wrote. "These employees pointed to the U.K. Supreme Court ruling in April, which said that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex."

Deadline also said insiders reported that since a BBC radio host was punished in 2024 for saying "transwomen" are "males," other employees had become sour toward the company.

"I think the fallout made them think: This is mad," a Deadline source revealed.

Croxall posted a screenshot of her broadcast on X and remarked that she had seen an influx of followers since her comment aired.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride," Croxall told her now 135,000 followers.

Praise immediately came from prominent personalities, such as "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who called Croxall her new favorite anchor.

"I have a new favourite BBC presenter," Rowling wrote on X, as she shared the snippet.

The next day, Rowling replied to Croxall directly and warned the powers that be about possibly punishing her.

"You'd better not be in any trouble …," Rowling wrote.

The storyteller has been a prominent voice for women in the U.K. in the fight against men in women's clothing invading female spaces. Rowling dared police to arrest her in April over complaints that she noted that a transgender woman is a man; the police soon backed down.

