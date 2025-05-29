Michelle Obama makes bizarre pro-abortion argument: The 'least' of what the female body does 'is produce life'

Former first lady Michelle Obama appealed to pro-abortion Americans by claiming a woman's reproductive system is not primarily intended for bearing children.

On her podcast, "IMO," Mrs. Obama and her guests discussed an alleged bias against women among lawmakers and the pharmaceutical industry, leading to a discussion in support of abortion on demand.

'So many men have no idea about what women go through. Right? We haven't been researched. We haven't been considered.'

Co-host Craig Robinson kicked off the festivities by asking guest Dr. Sharon Malone, an ob-gyn, where women should go to get "proper information" regarding reproductive care, in vitro fertilization, menopause, and more. This related to Obama, as she suffered a miscarriage in the late 1990s and later used IVF to conceive her daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Without answering the question, the doctor immediately shifted to accusing the pharmaceutical industry of not advancing products for women out of bias, "because there's no money to be made" there.

This set Obama off on a tangent about abortions, during which she claimed a lack of investment has led to difficult decisions for pregnant women.

"So many men have no idea about what women go through. Right? We haven't been researched," Obama claimed.

"We haven't been considered, and it still affects the way a lot of male lawmakers, a lot of male politicians, a lot of male religious leaders think about the issue of choice, as if it's just about the fetus, the baby. But women's reproductive health is about our life."

The explanation fell short of a compelling argument, however, with Obama saying that producing children is actually the "least" important function of a woman's reproductive system.

"It's about this whole complicated reproductive system that does — the least of what it does is produce life. It's a very important thing that it does, but you only produce life if the machine that's producing it — if you wanna, you know, whittle us down to a machine — is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way."

She added, "But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two."

Blaze News spoke to Emily Erin Davis, VP of communications for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, who said hearing Obama's comments was "heartbreaking."

"It's sad to see someone who once represented our country speak about women and children this way," Davis said. "Comments like these don't just devalue motherhood — they devalue womanhood itself."

Similarly, Blaze News' Rebeka Zeljko described Obama's remarks as "absurd" and "damaging to women."

"Many women regard motherhood as their greatest, most fulfilling accomplishment. The only people who 'whittle us down to a machine' are those who dehumanize unborn children and equate an abortion with taking a Tylenol."

After Obama's obscure explanation about women's bodies, Dr. Malone asserted that a woman must "have control over her body, when and if to have a baby, and to decide how that pregnancy should continue."

The doctor insisted she was not referring to abortion, however, and said she was referring only to a miscarriage or when the mother's life is in danger.

