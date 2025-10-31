Alleged shoplifter caught on video brutally beating 18-year-old supermarket employee who confronted him: 'Senseless'

An alleged shoplifter in a North Carolina supermarket was caught on surveillance video brutally beating an employee who confronted him.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two individuals involved, WBTV-TV reported.

'When we have self-checkouts, it just presents an opportunity for people who are not doing the right thing, thieves, to take items and commit crimes.'

Police told the station the physical attack took place Oct. 20 at the Food Lion in the 2200 block of Park Road in Charlotte.

Two people were in the self-checkout area of the supermarket attempting to steal items when an 18-year-old Food Lion employee confronted them, Detective Ashley Phillips told WBTV.

Surveillance video showed one of the alleged shoplifters speaking with the employee and then walking with the employee into a back room, the station said.

Another surveillance camera captured the attack in the back room. Video shows one of the suspects grabbing the employee in the neck and chest area and slamming the employee against a large container against a wall, punching the employee, and then appearing to stomp the employee on the floor.

Surveillance video then shows the two alleged shoplifters leaving the Food Lion with the stolen items following the beating, WBTV reported.

“It’s unfortunate. Any act of violence is senseless,” Phillips told the station. “When we have self-checkouts, it just presents an opportunity for people who are not doing the right thing, thieves, to take items and commit crimes.”

Phillips added to WBTV that employees who witness illegal activity in the workplace shouldn't attempt to intervene.

“We want to suggest to everyone that is in a store working as an employee, just step back and observe, then collect as much information as you can and call 911 so that way police can respond, and you don’t have to interfere with someone committing a crime," she noted to the station.

Phillips added to WBTV that she's hopeful someone will recognize the alleged shoplifters through the surveillance videos and still images: "They’re very clear. I’m hoping that someone will see it and call it in. We get some good tips, and I’m very grateful for that."

Those with information about the Food Lion incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, the station said, adding that tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app, WBTV noted.

