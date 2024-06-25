'America's Most Wanted' host warns border crisis is fueling child sex trafficking: 'Incredible travesty'

"America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh recently warned that the border crisis is fueling child sex trafficking, Fox News Digital reported.



During a red-carpet event earlier this month, Walsh discussed how Mexican cartels and Central American gangs are working together to turn a profit trafficking unaccompanied minors. He explained that parents are paying criminal organizations to take their children under the guise that they will safely transport them to the U.S. to find work opportunities.

'Who took those kids? We know who took them — sex traffickers.'

"We need people battling because of what's happening at the wall," Walsh told Fox News Digital. "What's happening at the border is an incredible travesty."

"The cartels bring [children] to the border. They push them across. They get paid by the parents who think they're getting their daughter or son a job in America. They're not," Walsh explained. "They get them across the border, the cartels, then the gangs take over — MS-13, the Venezuelan gangs, violent. And those little girls and some little boys are being trafficked. They move every couple days."

"These gangs from Central America — horrible," Walsh continued. "We finally got the Homeland Security, [Alejandro] Mayorkas, to admit that they have pushed across 78,000 unaccompanied minors since November. Where did those kids go? Who took those kids? We know who took them — sex traffickers. So our work's going to be cut out big-time."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, Border Patrol agents at the southern border have processed more than 82,000 unaccompanied minors from October 2023 through May 2024.

Walsh's son and cohost, Callahan, told Fox News Digital, "America's the greatest country in the world, but our crime rates are high."

"'America's Most Wanted' gives communities and individuals a way to turn those bad guys in without having to call the cops," he stated. "Not everybody wants to call the cops. People don't want to give their name and be dragged into a courtroom."

The television series has led to 1,200 arrests and 61 child rescues. In addition to hosting the popular crime-fighting show, Walsh also cofounded the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children with his wife, Revé, after the abduction and murder of their son, Adam.

"I always believed that people would help if you showed them a way to help," Walsh told Fox News Digital. "I've caught guys in 45 countries. I say one thing, 'Don't tell me your name. Tell me where the dirtbag is. Nobody's gonna come and drag you to court. Nobody's going to follow with vengeance. No vengeance. Tell me — I don't care who you are — I'll catch him.' And that's how we've caught so many guys. So many guys. Because the public trusts me. The public worldwide. And we get those bad guys and we find those missing kids."