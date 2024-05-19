Mom asks for prayers for daughter's Turks and Caicos arrest for 2 rounds of ammo in luggage, 5th American facing 12 years in prison

A U.S. citizen is facing up to 12 years in prison after she was arrested in Turks and Caicos for having stray ammunition in her luggage. The mother of the detained American is speaking out and asking others to pray for her daughter – who was arrested on the Caribbean island for allegedly having two rounds of ammo in her luggage.

Sharitta Shinise Grier – a 45-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida – is currently being detained in Turks and Caicos. Grier was on vacation on the Caribbean island and attempted to fly back to Florida on Monday.

However, two rounds of ammunition were reportedly discovered in her luggage during a routine security search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport, according to the Royal Turks & Caicos Islands Police.

Grier was arrested and charged with one count of ammunition possession.

Turks and Caicos has strict gun control laws.

Last month, the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas issued an emergency advisory to Americans regarding bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos.

"If you bring a firearm or ammunition into TCI [Turks and Caicos Islands], even inadvertently, we will not be able to secure your release from custody," the advisory states. "You are subject to TCI laws and must follow local law enforcement procedures."

The advisory comes after several Americans were detained in Turks and Caicos for having stray ammunition in their luggage.

Grier is the fifth American to have been arrested and detained in Turks and Caicos after being caught with ammo in an airport since February. The other U.S. citizens are Ryan Watson of Oklahoma , Tyler Wenrich of Virginia, Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania, and Michael Lee Evans of Texas.

As Blaze News previously reported, Watson was arrested in April after authorities discovered four rounds of ammo in his luggage. Watson said the ammunition was "unknowingly left in a duffel bag from a deer hunting trip." He also contended that he had been subjected to "terrifying interrogation" and exorbitant living fees after his arrest.

The five Americans face up to 12 years in a Turks and Caicos prison because of the Caribbean country's strict firearm laws.

Last week, three U.S. governors this week sent a joint letter to the governor of Turks and Caicos to request mercy on the five Americans arrested after bringing ammo to the island.

The governors of Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Oklahoma wrote: "Like thousands of Americans each year, these individuals traveled to your beautiful territory for leisure. We humbly ask that your government – in its wisdom – temper justice with mercy and recognize that these men made mistakes but had no apparent malicious intents."

Chanchy Willis, Grier's cousin, said Grier moved into a rental property on the island with the other detained Americans after posting bail.

"Watching the others and how they are close-knit, and reaching out to her, showing her that she's not alone, they are all in this together, that brings joy to my heart," Willis told WOFL.

Willis added, "Whew. Just for two bullets? It was just a horrible mistake for all five."

Willie Lucas, the mother of Grier, is asking others to pray for her daughter.

"Be safe when you go out of town. Just be safe. Be careful and keep us in your prayers, cause God knows we sure gonna need it," Lucas told the news outlet.

Grier is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

