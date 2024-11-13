Andrew Cuomo blames 'elitist, arrogant, extremist left' for Harris loss: 'You're in a hole, stop digging'

Disgraced Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo explained why he believed the Democrats lost the election and gave a warning to Democrats going ahead to stop the skid.

Cuomo made the comments while being interviewed by journalist Mark Halperin on the "2WAY Tonight" show.

'What we did talk about was bizarre to these people! It was not about gender change operations for criminals! That's not where they were at!'

"The first thing the Democratic Party has to realize is when you're in a hole, stop digging," Cuomo said. "I think we really have to come to grips with what happened here, and I don't think that happens overnight."

He said that some were arguing that the party didn't go left enough, but he disagreed with that estimation and argued against it.

"That believe it or not, is going to have to be litigated. And it's shocking to me that anyone could maintain that position after the election. But that is going to have to be sorted through. Because you're gonna have the extreme left saying the problem was that we were not left enough. As bizarre as that appears to be," said Cuomo.

"What happened is, in this election people had two bad choices," he continued. "And President Trump was the better of two bad choices."

He went to say that Democrats were "disconnected" from "reality" because of their hatred for Trump.

"We were so blinded by our hate for Trump and assume that everybody was gonna see that we were right and that he was bad and we were so consumed with making the negative on Trump, we never made the positive case for the Democratic party. And what the Democrats would do for you," Cuomo continued.

"Government is about doing for you. I also don't think it was clear what the Biden administration had done for you. You weren't convinced that that administration worked for you so there was a double burden on Harris to make the case we were working for you, we did actually accomplish something, and we have a plan for your future. We didn't do that!" he added.

"And what we did talk about was bizarre to these people! It was not about gender change operations for criminals! That's not where they were at!" Cuomo concluded. "And we had this elitist arrogant extremist left that dictated an agenda that predominated the campaign, and i think that was the root cause of what happened."

Cuomo stepped down from his governorship in 2021 after numerous accusations of sexual harassment. His interlocutor, Halperin, was similarly fired from SNBC in 2017 after several accusations of sexual harassment.

