US man killed during mission trip in Angola — his wife is convicted for plotting his murder with security guard lover

The wife of a man killed in Angola has been convicted for orchestrating his murder during a mission trip with their family, according to a statement from their church.

44-year-old Beau Shroyer was found stabbed to death inside a vehicle on Oct. 25, 2024, in the town of Thienjo. His family had been sent to Africa on a mission trip in 2021 by the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lake, Minnesota.

Law enforcement had 'strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard at the couple’s residence.'

Shroyer had stopped to help people who were pretending to have vehicle issues in a remote area. They stabbed him to death and fled in the rental car, as previously reported by Blaze News.

Local authorities eventually arrested the man's wife, 44-year-old Jackie Shroyer, and accused her of being the "mastermind" behind the slaying of her husband.

Angola official Manuel Halaiwa said that law enforcement had "strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard at the couple’s residence."

They also arrested two people they said were her accomplices, identified as Bernardino Isaac Elias and Isalino Musselenga Kayoo "Vin Diesel." A third alleged accomplice identified as Gelson Guerreiro Ramos is still on the run.

Authorities said Jackie Shroyer paid Kayoo $50,000 to commit the crime.

"Though this news is shocking and extremely difficult to comprehend, it’s important for you to know that this verdict follows a very thorough investigation and trial process that was monitored closely, conducted fairly, and carried out with integrity," said the church's pastor, Troy Easton, in a statement.

The couple's five children were brought back the U.S. after their mother's arrest to be with family.

Jackie Shroyer will serve her sentence in Angola, according to the church.

The church did not say what her sentence was.

The victim's cousin Bret Shroyer told KSTP-TV that his death hit their family hard.

"Beau was a rock, just a really strong member of the family, he was doing good, all of the time," he said. "He was supportive; he was always looking for ways to help somebody else out."

