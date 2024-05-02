UFC's Anthony Smith says 'fans are stupid' and rarely read past the headline: 'They make up the rest in their head'

UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith said that some fans are "stupid" in response to questions as to why he, in particular, is given a hard time for his commentary.

Smith, a former contender for the 205-pound belt, has had a long and storied career in the UFC, amassing a record of 37-19 in MMA. The 35-year-old has not only been successful in the cage but the broadcasting booth, as well.

Smith routinely appears on broadcasts as an analyst, on ESPN, and other networks and podcasts for his insight on fights. However, Smith was recently on the receiving end of questions from reporters ahead of his UFC 301 bout against Vitor Petrino.

The Nebraska native was asked why fans have such intense reactions to some of the comments he makes about other fighters.

"Why do you think people are so hard on you specifically?" a reporter asked at a press conference.

"Some of it is the position I put myself in as an analyst. Fans are stupid ... they are!" Smith explained. "You guys [the media] write an article, and they don’t read the article, they just read the headline and just make up the rest in their head. If they actually read it, almost everything I say makes a lot of sense. Every once in a while, maybe I’ll have some crazy takes, but it’s not that often," Smith said in his own defense.

The fighter then described a game he and his friends like to play called "what kind of crazy s*** can I say to see what the fans will say?"

"They just play into it, so it is what it is," he said.



Smith has faced criticism for his remarks about light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira when he showered praise on the fighter but noted that he has "a limited skillset."

While still calling Pereira a "legitimate threat," Smith added that "because of the matchups" the UFC has given him, things have "really worked in his favor."

"He's very, very, very dangerous at one thing and he’s mediocre at the rest," Smith added.

Smith went on to state at the press conference that he has felt that fans have an issue separating his comments as an analyst from his comments as an athlete. Particularly, this happens when talking about an opponent, which he admitted can be a little exaggerated.

"When I’m talking about someone as an analyst, I don’t put myself into that. I can talk about Alex Pereira all I want. I wouldn’t talk about how it’d be with me, I’m not even saying I’m better than he is, how I feel about myself personally has nothing to do what I'm talking about."

"As soon as I say it, since I’m still competing, [fans] have a problem with it. I’ve just gotten to the point where I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter … the fighters know that I’m speaking the truth. You don’t see anyone coming up to me in hallways to fight about it, they know I’m right!" he declared.

Smith's fight at UFC 301 will be his 21st fight with the UFC; he is currently ranked 10 in the light-heavyweight division.

