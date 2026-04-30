ANOTHER elected Democrat leaves party in North Carolina

They're starting to fall like dominoes in North Carolina.

A second North Carolina state representative from Mecklenburg County, Rep. Nasif Majeed, has officially left the Democratic Party. Last week, news broke that state Rep. Carla Cunningham had changed her voter registration to "unaffiliated."

'I have witnessed and experienced actions within the political landscape that I believe could be perceived as misleading or inconsistent with the spirit of fair elections.'

On Monday, Majeed confirmed that he has followed suit.

"After deep reflection and conversations with constituents across District 99, I have made the decision to disaffiliate from the Democratic Party and serve as an Independent," he said in a press release, according to WBTV.

"This decision is rooted in my responsibility to represent people — not party agendas — and to remain grounded in integrity, fairness, and truth," he added.

"I have witnessed and experienced actions within the political landscape that I believe could be perceived as misleading or inconsistent with the spirit of fair elections. I cannot, in good conscience, remain aligned where those concerns are not adequately addressed."

Like Cunningham, Majeed is viewed as a more conservative Democrat, voting to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Josh Stein. Cunningham voted to override a veto of the Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act, while Majeed voted to override the veto of a bill condemned by LGBTQ+ activists because it formally recognizes only two genders.

Both of those veto-overrides were successful, and the bills are now law in North Carolina.

RELATED: Elected Democrat leaves party after standing up for Americans over illegal aliens

Also like Cunningham, Majeed lost his re-election bid last month when he was trounced in the Democratic primary for the District 99 seat. Challenger Valeria Levy garnered 69% of the vote to Majeed's paltry 26%.

Majeed has represented District 99 since 2019. Cunningham has represented District 106 since 2013. Both will serve out their terms but will be unable to run as an independent candidate for their respective districts in November.

North Carolina House Democratic Leader Robert Reives suggested he harbors no hard feelings over the defections.

"During their years in public office Representatives Majeed and Cunningham have voted on bills according to their values and I expect they will continue to do so," Reives said in a statement released Monday, according to NC Newsline. "I value their friendship and look forward to continuing to serve with them."

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