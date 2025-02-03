Anti-ICE protesters take over LA freeway — but no arrests made

A few thousand demonstrators protesting against President Donald Trump's deportation efforts took over a freeway in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.



According to KTTV, the protest began around 9 a.m., with many demonstrators carrying Mexican flags or signs opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Immigrants built America," one sign read.

"Keep families together," another read.

The protest, which originally took over downtown streets, spilled onto the 101 Freeway shortly before noon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Los Angeles Police Department called the protest a "non-permitted demonstration," urging activists to disperse.

While marching on the freeway, protesters spray-painted walls with graffiti and vandalized at least one vehicle.

It took police several hours to clear the freeway.

Several hours into the disruptive demonstration, a city-wide tactical alert was issued. Officers were armed with less-than-lethal weapons. Videos of the protest showed a large line of police in riot gear slowly moving toward the protesters.

KTLA reported that “small scuffles” broke out between protesters and police.

California Highway Patrol reported that the highway was cleared and reopened by 8 p.m.

Despite the apparent vandalism, no arrests were reported.

Marissa Ruiz, a protester, told KTTV, "We are gonna stand up for our immigrant community as long as it takes, and we're not going anywhere."

"So many of us Americans are from immigrant roots, so we're here to stand up for them today and every day, to show they're not alone. Our community is with you, and we'll keep showing up," she said.

Rocio Sarabia Cabrera, another demonstrator, stated, "I wanted to be here because it's important for my community to support, and I wanted my son to be here as well because we come from immigrant families, and we need to be here for each other."

"I want to not welcome ICE, to protect our community, and continue being a sanctuary state," she added.

Similar anti-ICE protests occurred in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s former running mate, responded to the Los Angeles demonstration in a post on X.

"Mexico is beautiful this time of year," she wrote. "Keep walking down 101 South a few more hours — wishing those that are undocumented a warm adios!"

An estimated two million illegal aliens are residing in California.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) stated that he has plans to reintroduce legislation that would make it a federal crime to intentionally block a highway.

"First Hamas supporters, now illegals and their enablers, are stopping traffic. To make America safe again, we must have law and order," Collins said.