Anti-Israel protesters fight with NYPD outside Democrat fundraiser afterparty

Chaotic scenes played out in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Wednesday after anti-Israel protesters clashed with police officers in an attempt to disrupt a Democrat fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

The violence and disruption comes less than a week before the Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago, where anti-Israel protesters are promising to cause havoc when the event happens due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The fundraiser for Harris featured Mayor Eric Adams, multiple city council members, and DNC delegates. Harris was not in attendance.

Within Our Lifetime, a far-left group, organized the protest, calling for followers to show up to "SOUND THE ALARM FOR GAZA" and to bring noisemakers such as drums, safety alarms, rape whistles, and blow horns.

While protesters were heated but peaceful during the fundraiser, things got out of hand when the crowd followed attendees to nearby bars and restaurants to harass them. After the protesters went into the establishments, New York City police moved in to push the crowd away. The attendees started to argue with the protesters who were able to enter the bar.

Multiple arrests were made by police, as protesters set off smoke bombs and ran away.

Within Our Lifetime released a statement accusing the police of attacking its members following the event's conclusion.

"Dems want you to believe they support us. They are just waiting for you to look away before cracking down on our movement and continuing the genocide in Palestine," WOL said.

Concerns are high that similar scenes could play out near the United Center in Chicago next week on a much larger scale. As Blaze News previously reported, the official March on the DNC is predicting over 20,000 people at its protests, while the leaders of four Muslim organizations say they’re expecting up to 100,000 demonstrators.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling made it clear his department will not tolerate any violence: "We will not allow people to come here and destroy this city."

"We're not going to allow you to riot. Protesting and rioting are two different things," Snelling continued. "The moment that starts, we are going to intervene. I am not going to wait until [it's] out of control and then try to bring it back in."

