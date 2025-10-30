Is this the insidious reason Biden's FBI chose 'Arctic Frost' for anti-Trump weaponized investigation?

"Arctic Frost" was an FBI operation greenlit in April 2022 by former Director Christopher Wray and ex-Attorney General Merrick Garland that targeted various individuals supportive of President Donald Trump and/or skeptical of the results of the 2020 election.

The investigation, which was formally assigned to special counsel Jack Smith in November 2022, ultimately resulted in the four-count indictment Smith filed in August 2023 accusing Trump of attempting to disrupt the lawful transfer of power.

It turns out that the partisan nature of the investigation was baked in at the outset — right into its name.

'They were so out of control, and thought they never would get caught.'

Following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R) publication of documents on Friday showing that Wray, Garland, and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco approved the opening of Arctic Frost, Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, stated that “what you should know is that they were so out of control, and thought they never would get caught, that they named this investigation after an orange to mock Trump.”



RELATED: Damning new docs reveal who's on Biden admin's 'enemies list,' expose extent of FBI's Arctic Frost

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Arctic frost is the name of a satsuma mandarin orange hybrid. Early in its investigation into Operation Arctic Frost, the Oversight Project revealed that "the corrupt FBI agents who opened this case named it this to mock" Trump.

Many of Trump's detractors — including disgraced former FBI Director James Comey — have in years past suggested that he has an orange pigmentation.

In addition to serving as a nod to fellow Trump antagonists, the alleged naming of the operation as an intended insult to Trump signals that it was, from its very inception, nothing more than a partisan campaign aimed at the ruination of the president and his allies.

Blaze News has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Editor's note: Mike Howell is a contributor at Blaze News.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!