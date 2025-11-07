Antonio Brown extradited from Middle East on attempted murder charge after accusations from Super Bowl show activist

Former NFL star player Antonio Brown appeared at a court in New Jersey on Friday to face an attempted murder charge after being extradited from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The allegations stem from a fight at a May celebrity boxing match in Miami, where Brown is accused of firing two gunshots at a man named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu. Cellphone video from a bystander allegedly captured the incident.

'Cellphone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing toward Mr. Nantambu on the outside walk.'

Brown appeared to mock the allegations in social media posts from June after police announced the warrant for his arrest.

"This cracker did it wasn't me," he wrote in one post.

"What doesn't kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard," he wrote in another post.

Prosecutors allege that Brown had gotten into a fistfight with Nantambu outside the boxing match and then grabbed a handgun from a security staffer. Two shots were fired, and Nantambu says that one grazed his neck.

"Cellphone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing toward Mr. Nantambu on the outside walk," reads an arrest affidavit. "The video captures two shots which occur as Mr. Brown is within several feet of Mr. Nantambu. The video also captures Mr. Nantambu ducking after the first shot is heard."

The affidavit says Brown was detained by police that evening but was released because the victim was not identified until later. Nantambu gave a statement to police on May 21 and said Brown was the shooter.

Brown, 37, previously claimed on social media that he had defended himself after getting "jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

Brown is expected to be extradited from New Jersey to Miami Dade, Florida. If convicted, he faces a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine.

RELATED: Former NFL quarterback announces run for Alabama lieutenant governor — after feeling inspired by Charlie Kirk

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In yet another bizarre twist to the story, Nantambu was the same man who tried to interrupt the Super Bowl halftime performance in February by holding up a Palestinian flag. According to Fox News, Nantambu was arrested in June on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly.

Brown was one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League and a Super Bowl champion before his erratic behavior led some to believe he had suffered CTE, a brain injury commonly diagnosed among professional football players.

He mocked the suggestion on social media and often satirically tagged his posts with "CTESPN."

After his extradition, he posted another message.

"Handed over the keys to the socials and CTESPN to my team while I go through this fight for my innocence," he posted. "Happy to showcase love & entertainment. All love & respect to everyone for the support."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!