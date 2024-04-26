'Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law': NYPD responds to AOC's criticism of police at Columbia

The New York Police Department chief of patrol responded to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after she criticized the police for their "horrific" choice of enforcing the law against students at Columbia University.

The politician known as AOC recently responded to the NYPD deploying counterterrorism units to the campus of Columbia University to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters.

"Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force. NYPD had promised the city they wouldn’t deploy [Special Response Groups] to protests. So why are these counterterror units here?" she posted on X.

The next day, Chief John Chell, the NYPD's chief of patrol, responded to the representative and started with a sarcastic tone.

"Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills," he said, referencing Ocasio-Cortez's remarks.

"Secondly, I was with those 'units' last Thursday that you describe as having, 'the most violent reputations.' These 'units' removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported," the chief continued.

The chief then made remarks about "anti-Semitic speech" and "vile language" toward police officers. He then asked whether AOC agreed that "any hateful speech is unacceptable."

Chell went on to say that "hate has no place in our society."

AOC mocked the police chief's response, saying, "'Laws of the school?' That's not a thing."

"The inaccuracy of what constitutes a law in your statement is highly concerning, considering it is law enforcement putting their hands on kids. NYPD promised to not call counterterror SRG units on protests. It’s time to keep your word," she added.

Ocasio-Cortez ended up visiting protesters on Columbia's campus the following day and reportedly praised the pro-Palestinian camp's leadership.

"The leadership you have is so fantastic," AOC said, according to reporter Danny De Urbina. The reporter alleged that one of the protest leaders has been shown on camera calling for the deaths of "Zionists," equating them to "fascists" and "Nazis."

Ocasio-Cortez also supported Speaker of the House Mike Johnson getting booed at Columbia, saying that it was "good" that the speaker was being booed because "he’s trying to take all their reproductive rights away."

"Why would I ever listen to a man that thinks he should have more say over my body than I do? NEXT," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

