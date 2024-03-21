AOC tries to ensnare Bobulinski, but she accidentally exposes her own ignorance of the law instead: 'RICO is not a crime'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tried to corner former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday — but it didn't work.

At a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing, Ocasio-Cortez asked Bobulinski a "simple" question: "Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?"

"Yes," Bobulinski responded. "How much time do I have to go through it?"

What happened next led to Ocacio-Cortez becoming the target of online mockery, for she exposed her own ignorance of the law while trying to score political points.

After Bobulinski's affirmation, she demanded that he "name" the crimes that he allegedly witnessed President Joe Biden commit. Bobulinski cited the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, "corruption statutes," and conspiracy.

"What is the crime, sir? Specifically?!" Ocasio-Cortez demanded.

"You ask me to answer the question. I answered the question," Bobulinski responded. "RICO — you're obviously not familiar with — corruption statutes, FARA —"

"Excuse me, sir!" Ocasio-Cortez interjected. "RICO is not a crime. It is a category. What is the crime?"

Despite her condescending posture, Bobulinski informed Ocasio-Cortez that RICO is a "category of crimes" and asked if she wanted him to list the specific statutes he believes Biden broke. When Ocasio-Cortez said yes, Bobulinski tried — though he explained it was unnecessary because most of the lawmakers at the hearing are lawyers — but Ocasio-Cortez cut him off.

MUST WATCH: AOC And Ex-Hunter Biden Partner Tony Bobulinski Have Explosive Clash In Oversight www.youtube.com

Unfortunately for Ocasio-Cortez, she is mostly wrong.

While the acronym "RICO" is not a crime per se, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is a federal statute codified in Title 18 of the U.S. Criminal Code with all other criminal law and criminal procedure.

"This is bizarre. RICO — the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968 — is most assuredly a crime. It often results in massive felony sentences," explained Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an experienced lawyer.

As Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) concluded, "Someone needs to remind the Left, just because you are loud, does not mean you are right."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!